Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent

Readings for Brooklyn’s Bridge will be January 26 and 27, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is doubling down on its investment in supporting new work on its aspirational journey to Broadway. 

‘Brooklyn’s Bridge,’ a new musical, inspired by the remarkable story of Emily Roebling and the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, which was recently featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age -- is the second production the arts center is supporting through early development phases and creative discovery. 

“As part of our mission, we are providing space where new shows can be tested and unveiled, where innovation can unfold and collaboration can truly drive creative success,” Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center said. “Our commitment to supporting new productions will continue to expand our vision for Arts for Every Life and provide more opportunities for our local and national artistic communities.” Brooklyn’s Bridge creative leaders, New York based director Ray Roderick (Book & Lyrics) and Joseph Baker (Music) will be leading the two-week process at the Dr. Phillips Center beginning Monday, January 15, 2024. A cast of local Orlando singers and actors will bring the story of this new musical to life. 

“We are grateful for the support for Brooklyn’s Bridge from the Dr. Phillips Center, as this show is near and dear to my heart,” Roderick said. “For over 15 years, I’ve been infatuated with the mind behind the Brooklyn Bridge and as we delved deeper into Emily’s life and the bridge's history, the idea of conveying this narrative as a musical, a medium capable of simultaneously delivering grandeur and intimacy, resonated deeply.”

Brooklyn’s Bridge is a musical that has six principal cast members and an ensemble of six to eight individuals. With 21 original songs, the narrative of building the Brooklyn Bridge comes to life on stage. The story is told through the eyes of political cartoonist Thomas Nast between the years of 1869-1883.

The Florida Division of Arts and Culture and Lieutenant General Mark Hertling and Sue Hertling supported this initiative.

Readings for Brooklyn’s Bridge will be January 26 and 27, 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Orlando Sings Presents Bachs Mass in B Minor - A Majestic Choral Masterpiece Photo
Orlando Sings Presents Bach's Mass in B Minor - A Majestic Choral Masterpiece

Orlando Sings presents a one-night-only performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Mass in B Minor in acoustically exquisite Steinmetz Hall on March 1st at 8:00 p.m. Conducted by Dr. Andrew Minear, and featuring fantastic soloists along with Orlando Sings' new professional orchestra, The Solaria Players, Orlando Sings continues the organization's tradition of presenting a major work every spring.

2
The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program To Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE Photo
The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program To Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program will bring The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to the Orlando Fringe Artspace!

3
Osceola Arts Presents GUILTY PLEASURES: AN UNAPOLOGETIC COMEDY – A Hilarious Voyage Photo
Osceola Arts Presents GUILTY PLEASURES: AN UNAPOLOGETIC COMEDY – A Hilarious Voyage Of Love And Laughter

Osceola Arts is set to embark on a comedic journey with 'Guilty Pleasures,' an unapologetically hilarious screwball comedy. Penned by renowned sitcom writer Ken Levine of M*A*S*H, Cheers, and Frasier fame, this modern twist on classic comedy will be gracing the stage on select dates January 26 through February 11, offering a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience with this intimate cast.

4
Anthony Nunziata Comes to Cafe Centro in February Photo
Anthony Nunziata Comes to Cafe Centro in February

Brooklyn-born tenor Anthony Nunziata is kicking off Valentine’s Day week with a special concert on Wednesday, February 7, at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. 

More Hot Stories For You

Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles StevensCelebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips CenterLORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando TalentDr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent
The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program To Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEThe William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program To Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Videos

Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
Conductor Jorge Parodi On Opera Orlando's FRIDA
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez Video
Go Inside Orchestra Rehearsal for Opera Orlando's FRIDA with Cecilia Violetta Lopez
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Heart and Music in Orlando Heart and Music
Ocala Civic Theatre (2/08-2/11)
Adam Pascal in Orlando Adam Pascal
54 BELOW AT THE RINKER (2/10-2/11)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Orlando Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
Scalia/Ginsburg in Orlando Scalia/Ginsburg
Opera del Sol (3/15-3/17)
Les Miserables in Orlando Les Miserables
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Orlando Peter and the Starcatcher
Theatre UCF (1/25-2/04)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Disney's Frozen JR in Orlando Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
Annie in Orlando Annie
Peabody Auditorium (2/20-2/20)
The Mountaintop in Orlando The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You