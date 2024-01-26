Dr. Phillips Center Hosts New Musical BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE in Benefit Concert Featuring New York Creators and Orlando Talent

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is doubling down on its investment in supporting new work on its aspirational journey to Broadway.

‘Brooklyn’s Bridge,’ a new musical, inspired by the remarkable story of Emily Roebling and the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, which was recently featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age -- is the second production the arts center is supporting through early development phases and creative discovery.

“As part of our mission, we are providing space where new shows can be tested and unveiled, where innovation can unfold and collaboration can truly drive creative success,” Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center said. “Our commitment to supporting new productions will continue to expand our vision for Arts for Every Life and provide more opportunities for our local and national artistic communities.” Brooklyn’s Bridge creative leaders, New York based director Ray Roderick (Book & Lyrics) and Joseph Baker (Music) will be leading the two-week process at the Dr. Phillips Center beginning Monday, January 15, 2024. A cast of local Orlando singers and actors will bring the story of this new musical to life.

“We are grateful for the support for Brooklyn’s Bridge from the Dr. Phillips Center, as this show is near and dear to my heart,” Roderick said. “For over 15 years, I’ve been infatuated with the mind behind the Brooklyn Bridge and as we delved deeper into Emily’s life and the bridge's history, the idea of conveying this narrative as a musical, a medium capable of simultaneously delivering grandeur and intimacy, resonated deeply.”

Brooklyn’s Bridge is a musical that has six principal cast members and an ensemble of six to eight individuals. With 21 original songs, the narrative of building the Brooklyn Bridge comes to life on stage. The story is told through the eyes of political cartoonist Thomas Nast between the years of 1869-1883.

The Florida Division of Arts and Culture and Lieutenant General Mark Hertling and Sue Hertling supported this initiative.

Readings for Brooklyn’s Bridge will be January 26 and 27, 2024.