Downtown Arts District to Present 17th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Event

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Downtown Arts District will present the return of the annual “Día de los Muertos & Monster Event” in Downtown Orlando on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Now, in its 17th year and free to attend, Día de los Muertos & Monster Event features new Artists Opening Receptions at CityArts at 6pm that will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by regional, national and International Artists. Plus, the popular Street Party right outside CityArts Orlando is back until 10pm with unique art vendors and installations, face painting, exciting live musical and visual performances and delicious food and drink offerings for the entire family to enjoy along Magnolia Avenue. Exhibits and the Street Party are from 6pm-10pm.

This year's cultural displays and entertainment are curated by CABETCAL and include participation by the Mexican Consulate, Casa de Mexico, Ravelli, Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara, México Lindo Folkloric Ballet, Belly Dancer Sadira, Banda Alternativa, Singer Francisco Gabriel and the Día de los Muertos Procession.

In addition, new for 2026, guests can purchase the Sugar Skull Experience ($50), which includes entrance to CityArts, one meal voucher valid at the Street Party food trucks and two drink tickets that can be redeemed at CityArts indoor bar or the Street Party bar. Admission is free as part of the event. Suggested donations to the Downtown Arts District ($5) are accepted and appreciated.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 06 Hrs 08 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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