Downtown Arts District to Present 17th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Event
The free event will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art at CityArts, along with performances by Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara and other cultural.
Downtown Arts District will present the return of the annual “Día de los Muertos & Monster Event” in Downtown Orlando on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Now, in its 17th year and free to attend, Día de los Muertos & Monster Event features new Artists Opening Receptions at CityArts at 6pm that will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by regional, national and International Artists. Plus, the popular Street Party right outside CityArts Orlando is back until 10pm with unique art vendors and installations, face painting, exciting live musical and visual performances and delicious food and drink offerings for the entire family to enjoy along Magnolia Avenue. Exhibits and the Street Party are from 6pm-10pm.
This year's cultural displays and entertainment are curated by CABETCAL and include participation by the Mexican Consulate, Casa de Mexico, Ravelli, Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara, México Lindo Folkloric Ballet, Belly Dancer Sadira, Banda Alternativa, Singer Francisco Gabriel and the Día de los Muertos Procession.
In addition, new for 2026, guests can purchase the Sugar Skull Experience ($50), which includes entrance to CityArts, one meal voucher valid at the Street Party food trucks and two drink tickets that can be redeemed at CityArts indoor bar or the Street Party bar. Admission is free as part of the event. Suggested donations to the Downtown Arts District ($5) are accepted and appreciated.
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