Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Slow Burn Theatre

Recently honored by the Carbonell Awards with the Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence, Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, December 16 through Sunday, December 31.

With music by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, the musical features irresistible songs including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid delivers a splashy musical extravaganza with a love story for the ages. When Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs, but the bargain is not what it seems.

Melanie Fernandez and Nate Promkul portray the title character and her beloved with Heather Jane Rolff as the villainess that would thwart their love and attempt to take the crown of King Triton portrayed by Wilkie Feguson.

They are joined by Alexander Blanco, Matthew J. Brightbill, Ryan Crout, Rodney Holmes, Kyle Kemph, Michael Materdomini, Nolan Montgomery and Jesse Smith. A talented ensemble rounds out the cast featuring Lauren Maria Abraham, Reese Abrahamoff, Austin Carroll, Kalista Curbelo, Madeline Dunn, Eli Flynn, Kevin Hincapie, Celia Hinds, Kristi Rose Mills, Chris Mitchell, Taylor Hill Mitchell, Joey Rodriguez, Ashley Rubin, Casey Sacco and Emily Tarallo, who also serves as dance captain.

Slow Burn Theatre Company Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater directs and provides the sound and wig design for the production. He leads a creative team of Choreographer Nicolette Quintero, Music Director Wilkie Ferguson, Lighting Designer Clifford Spulock and Costume Coordinator Rick Peña. The production team is comprised of Technical Director Timothy S. Dickey, Production Stage Manager John Murdock and Assistant Stage Manager Matthew W. Korinko.

In bestowing the special Bill von Maurer Award that recognizes a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming, the Carbonell Awards noted, “With 45 productions over the past nine years at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Slow Burn Theatre Company consistently delivers high-quality shows that have garnered numerous prestigious nominations and awards, including multiple Carbonell and Silver Palm recognitions … Slow Burn is committed to nurturing a sophisticated talent pool that contributes to the growth and vibrancy of the local theater community.”

Showtimes vary for Disney’s The Little Mermaid with the production offering three special performances. The “Under the Sea Family Celebration” on December 16 at 1 p.m. offers a family-friendly brunch, craft activities and a dance party in addition to a matinee performance of the show, with proceeds benefiting the Broward Center’s arts-in-education programs. The performance on Sunday, December 24 at 2 p.m. offers open captioning, generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation, in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action occurs on stage.

Slight adjustments have been made to the production for the sensory-inclusive performance on Saturday, December 23 at 1:30 p.m. to offer a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities. An area adjacent to the theater has been designated as the ABA Centers of Florida Sensory Quiet Room with a specially trained therapist to provide audience support. Patrons may bring their own headphones, fidgets and other calming items into the theater. The Broward Center also offers sensory-bags that contain noise cancelling headphones, sunglasses, fidgets and sunglasses clips to accommodate families that might be overwhelmed by the lights, sounds and crowds. Admission includes complimentary pre-show arts and crafts activities provided by Young at Art Museum and a post-show meet and greet with cast members after every sensory-inclusive performance. Ticket buyers will receive an email prior to the performance with a link to a character guide and short video about attending the theater. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, Florida Support Autism Program License Plate, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

Slow Burn Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The 2023/2024 Slow Burn Theatre Company Season is presented by American National Bank and continues with Sister Act (Feb. 3-18), The Prom (March 23-April 7) and The SpongeBob Musical (June 8-23).

Major support for the Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at Click Here, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.