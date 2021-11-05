Disney World Prepares For Construction on Theater in the Wild Ahead of FINDING NEMO Reimagining

The Walt Disney World Resort is preparing to do construction work on the Theater In The Wild, where Finding Nemo: The Musical is held, Inside The Magic reports. The musical will undergo a reimagining.

Disney Parks Blog announced that the musical "will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as 'In the Big Blue World' and 'Go with the Flow.'"

Walt Disney World Resort officials have not confirmed when the revamped version of Finding Nemo: The Musical will debut at this time.

Finding Nemo: The Musical is a 40-minute show (performed 5-6 times daily), which began previews on November 5, 2006, and officially opened on January 24, 2007. The music, composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and her husband, Robert Lopez, the writers behind the scores of Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, In Transit and Frozen, uses direct lines from the film, bringing the film characters to life on stage.

The musical is based on the plot of the film Finding Nemo, with characters performed in large puppetry by live actors and dancers on stage. It revolves around Marlin, a widowed clownfish who is desperate to find his son Nemo, who was snatched away by a diver in the ocean. Along the way, Marlin meets Dory, a regal blue tang with short-term memory loss, who ends up accompanying him on his journey. Meanwhile, Nemo ends up in a fish aquarium at a dentist office in Sydney, Australia and meets Gill, a moorish idol living in the dentist's aquarium, and the leader of the Tank Gang, who also live in the aquarium.