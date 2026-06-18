DISCO BOOTS to End Its Run at Renaissance Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Renaissance Theatre Company (The Ren) is extending the Summer of Disco through July with exciting themes and special guests. Disco Boots opened originally on April 3rd, and more than 3,000 guests have experienced the show thus far. Picture it: 4 live dynamic singers and a 6-piece band, 16 incredible dancers, and a rotating cast of drag performers converge in a 360-degree immersive space equipped with gorgeous visuals on a brand-new giant TV wall, complete with not 1 but 2 disco horses…the result? A one-of-a-kind experience that is only in Orlando…only at Renaissance Theatre Company.

“It's like stepping into a different dimension,” show creator and Ren Artistic Director Donald Rupe says. “We wanted to create our own version of Studio 54, and each night the experience is different. The cast alternates, and we also have different sets that we alternate…we've got a Madonna set that's a fan favorite, plus popular sets dedicated to popular 70s music, of course there's a Beyoncé set, and also a set of original music…I truly don't think I've ever seen a show quite like this one, anywhere.” Show director and choreographer, Darian Payne, adds, “there's nothing quite like the immersive nature of shows at Renaissance Theatre Company. It's happening all around you, and it really feels like you escape to a different place for a while. It's electric and the vibes are just unbeatable.”

The remainder of the run will feature exciting themes like a Juneteenth Celebration, a returning fan-favorite, Disco Boots and Bobs (where the cast wears bobs), a throwback set to last year's Boots, and several Sapphic Night Fever events. Upcoming special guests include RuPaul's Drag Race star Lana Ja'rae on July 3rd, local superstar Tymisha Harris, and more to be announced. The event offers general admission standing room or the option to reserve a seat. “Boogie booths” are a popular choice and Disco Boots is perfect for birthdays, bachelorette parties, and more…groups of 8 or more get 20% off, and bottle service packages can spice up any occasion.

Unfortunately, though Disco never dies, Disco Boots must end on July 25th, so this will be the final extension of the show. What's next? The Ren's signature experience, Nosferatu, is set to make its grand return.



Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit www.rentheatre.com/Disco-boots. Ticket prices start at $15 and performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Don't Miss a Orlando News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...