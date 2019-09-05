DESPERATE MEASURES Comes to The Winter Park Playhouse

Direct from New York City after its closing last Fall, The Winter Park Playhouse opens the country's first professional production of the Off-Broadway hit - Desperate Measures - September 20 through October 13. This uproarious musical comedy won both the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and is set for its national premiere at The Winter Park Playhouse September 20 through October 13. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

This witty and wild new musical comedy takes the Bard's Measure for Measure and shakes things up! With a toe-tappin' score by award-winning composer David Friedman, and fresh and feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, Desperate Measures is fully loaded with laughs! The scene is set in the 1890's, where dangerously handsome Johnny Blood must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters - a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit!

The professional cast, all members of Actors' Equity Association, include four actors returning to the Playhouse stage - Clay Cartland (Heartbeats), Glenn Gover (The Fantasticks, Midlife! The Crisis Musical) , Michelle Knight (Five Course Love) and Hannah Laird (Daddy Long Legs, Heartbeats). Actors James Channing and Alexander Mrazek will be making their Playhouse mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph. Resident Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will music direct, and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Sean Powell on guitar, mandolin,and banjo, Bo Frazer on violin and mandolin and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org .

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You