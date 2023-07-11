Creative City Project to Present THE CARNIVAL at The Historic Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House in August

Creative City Project has announced “The Carnival - Where Orchestra meets Circus” coming to Downtown Orlando at the historic Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House for one weekend only, August 25-27, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 7:30pm.

Following the success of 2022's “The Seasons,” Creative City Project and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra present this brand new collaboration. The concert features the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' “The Carnival of the Animals”. With the original piece as the backbone, talented Composer Julian Bond has expanded the original 23-minute score. A cast of professional dancers reveals what's hidden beneath our own animalistic instincts, and circus performers awaken our sense of vitality and wonder through jaw-dropping acts.

Alongside the orchestral ensemble, this theatrical journey transports you to an imaginative world from Director Aradhana Tiwari, Choreographer Holly Harris, Music Director Eric Jacobsen, Composer Julian Bond and Creative Director Cole NeSmith.

Actors, dancers, circus performers, musicians, costumes and large puppetry bring the world of the circus to life like never before. It's an artful night out of music and mystery as the Ringmaster introduces you to the menagerie of Camille Saint-Saëns' “Le Carnaval des Animaux.” It's a journey into self-discovery and the complexity of what it means to be alive.

It's a thrilling night out! Experience circus, dance, performance and live orchestra in this limited engagement. The uniquely beautiful Cheyenne Saloon is the backdrop of this not-to-be-missed event.

Tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased at www.CreativeCityProject.com.

“Creative City Project is proud to bring another immersive experience to Central Floridians conceptualized by our Founder and Creative Director Cole NeSmith,” says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. “We are thrilled that the owners of the Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House have opened their doors to us and given us full creative control. Orlando is lucky to have a beautiful and historic venue in the heart of downtown, and we can't wait to bring it to life!”

LOCATION: Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House, 128 W. Church St., #3304, Orlando, FL 32801

DATES: August 25-27, 2023, shows at 6pm and 7:30pm.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $35 to $150 per person. Purchase at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252781®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.creativecityproject.com%2Fthe-carnival-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Creative City Project is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, funded in part by the Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture.

About Creative City Project

Creative City Project (CCP) began in 2012 as a group of artists performing on street corners and in plazas around Downtown Orlando. Now, a decade later Creative City Project is fulfilling its mission to cultivate a thriving arts community in Central Florida through a more profound sense of ownership and care for Orlando amongst its residents while shaping the global perception of The City Beautiful, which is known for its innovation and creativity. Creative City Project is fully committed to inspiring Central Florida's audiences and helping guests live a life of creativity and adventure while connecting them with meaningful arts experiences on an annual basis. Creative City Project is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind art experiences you can't have anywhere else in the world. Additionally, each Monday, Creative City Project releases a “This Week In Art '' video series highlighting interesting arts events happening across Central Florida that week and hosts 260 episodes of “Artrepreneur,” a podcast focused on helping artists make creativity their career. For more information on Creative City Project and upcoming events and performances, visit www.creativecityproject.com.

About Orlando Philharmonic

Celebrating its 30th season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the 11-concert Classics Series and Pops Series in Steinmetz Hall as well as its Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's vision is to enrich, inspire and serve the Central Florida community through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth and families annually through its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic is proud to perform in the new Steinmetz Hall, one of the finest venues for acoustic music in the country. The Orlando Philharmonic is a Partner Organization of the National Alliance for Audition Support, an initiative to increase diversity in American Orchestras. Learn more at orlandophil.org.