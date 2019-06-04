Central Florida Community Arts presents their 2019/2020 Summer & Fall Season! Tickets are on sale now for performances by the CFCArts Theatre, Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Children & Youth Arts programs and Orchestra programs. With titles such as A Hero's Journey, presented by the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra, and contemporary musical drama "Next to Normal," this season promises to be an exhilarating exploration of the human spirit.

The celebrated CFCArts Community Choir, the largest in the country boasting over 300 members, is sure to please audiences young and old with upcoming concerts such as My Favorite Things: A Night of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Those who follow the latest musical trends will flock to the New Works Chorale, an evening of new musical arrangements by local and nationally known composers including James Ray, founding member of hit acapella group Voctave. In A Hero's Journey, the 160-member Symphony Orchestra will take audiences through a powerful musical adventure and have them come out on the other side feeling transformed. Then Choir and Orchestra both come together for their seasonal performance, Tis the Season! A Holiday Extravaganza, a December tradition for thousands of Central Floridians and their families.

Theatre fans will want to reserve seats now for a special limited run of "Twelve Angry Jurors," presented in partnership with the Orange County History Center. Deliberate the nature of justice and consider a homicide case right from the jury box as the verdict is determined directly from the history center courtroom! The CFCArts Theatre season continues with "Sweeney Todd," "Next to Normal," and concludes next spring with hit Fringe original musical "From Here." Meanwhile, the Youth Theatre Troupe celebrates the spirit of childhood with "Matilda," and the Youth Theatre Companies "Broadway Nutcracker." The Young Artists Orchestra under its new Music Director, Chung Park who is renowned for his work at with the UCF Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, will delight audiences with a "Cartoon Symphony."

CFCArts strives to make the arts accessible to everyone in the Central Florida community and beyond, with its community choir, symphony orchestra, classes for all ages in acting, voice, and dance, and ticket prices generally starting from $10 or $15.

"We are trying to redefine community arts in Central Florida and remain dedicated to our core value of quality," says Executive Director Joshua Vickery. "Audiences will be thrilled by the diversity in the upcoming season and our commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable while offering high-caliber shows for all ages."

For a full listing of titles and dates visit CFCArts.com/events on or after June 4, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You