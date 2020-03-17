Central Florida Community Arts Awarded City Of Orlando 2020 “Community Builder of the Year”

Central Florida Community Arts has been awarded the City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's "Community Builder of the Year " Award for its plentiful contributions to the community in and around Orlando, Florida.

On March 7,2020 Mayor Dyer hosted Orlando's 15th Annual Neighborhood & Community Summit to honor impactful residents and organizations who have made their mark on the local community. He announced CFCArts as the recipients of the 2020 "Community Builder of the Year" Award, commending the non-profit organization not only for its performing groups, including the Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and growing Theatre, but also for its vision and dedication to providing arts accessibility to people of all ages and abilities.

"It is important to honor and recognize the individuals and organizations that give tirelessly their time, talent and resources to improve the quality of life for all our residents," said Mayor Dyer at the Summit. "I am proud of what we are all doing to make our neighborhoods and our community a better place to live, work, learn and play."

Starting out in 2010 just as an idea for a small choir, Central Florida Community Arts has grown exponentially to become the nation's largest Community Choir, Florida's largest Symphony Orchestra, a flourishing community theatre, and a multitude of performing arts programs for students of all ages.

With the reimagining of the School of the Arts in 2018, the school now has an Academy offering private lessons and group classes, outreach programs for under-supported or otherwise marginalized populations, arts experiences for healthy, older adults, and arts and wellness programs at 88 sites.

This organization thrives in its partnerships and collaborations and reaches thousands of artists of all ages and abilities across a five-county region. With the vision to give everyone in Central Florida the opportunity to connect, serve, and perform, CFCArts strives to create a safe place where the arts are affordable and accessible to all - no one is left behind.

CFCArts is honored to follow the previous year's Community Builder Award recipient, the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, which offers pre-school education for children regardless of income. CFCArts leadership, members, and artists intend to uphold the title and tradition of this Award through dedication of love, time, and energy toward building relationships in the community and improving the lives of their neighbors.

CFCArts recognizes this would not be possible without its numerous partnerships and collaborations across the city, and they are thankful for the City of Orlando and the Central Florida community.

Visit CFCArts.com/Community-Builder for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You