CFCArts Presents Symphonic Stories, Featuring CFCArts Symphony Orchestra

Central Florida Community Arts is proud to present Symphonic Stories, performed by the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are on sale now for performances at Calvary Orlando on March 7. This family-friendly show features the 160-member CFCArts Symphony Orchestra showcasing exciting songs that have a story to tell.

Symphonic Stories will captivate the attention of audiences of all ages with enchantment and adventure from timeless stories. Concertgoers may recognize music from symphonic tales like Peter and the Wolf and Sleeping Beauty, adventures like How To Train Your Dragon, as well as enchanting tales like The Nutcracker and Harry Potter. With engaging and recognizable songs, this concert will entertain orchestra lovers while also being a great introductory concert for young audiences, and offers free tickets for children 12 and under.

"The music in this concert represents stories in which the orchestra acts as an essential storyteller. Instruments and melodies bring the characters to life. You feel and respond to the drama, action, humor, hope, and suspense because of the powerful musical cues," says Music Director and Conductor Justin Muchoney. "Our ensemble of over 160 musical storytellers will captivate the audience with all the passion and majesty that these tales deserve. This is a whimsical, epic, and delightful concert for the whole family."

Performances will be held at Calvary Orlando (1199 Clay St. Winter Park, FL 32789) on March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and $25 for priority tickets. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit CFCArts.com/Stories or call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710.

Media photos and video for this concert are available at bit.ly/CFCArtsOrchestraPhotos





