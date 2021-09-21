CFCArts Announces New Vice Presidents Terrance Hunter, Vicki Landon, and Justin Muchoney

Central Florida Community Arts today announced the names of three leaders in newly created positions. Terrance Hunter will serve as the vice president of operations & education, Vicki Landon will step in as the vice president of development & community affairs, and Justin Muchoney will lead the artistic vision as the vice president of creative & production. The three positions signal a new organizational structure for the nonprofit, with a CEO and vice presidents.

"Following our tenth anniversary last fall, the board began to look at the leadership structure and envision the way forward into our next decade of growth," said Dr. Stephen Summers, CFCArts board chair. "We are excited about the excellence these three leaders bring, and the foundation it sets for the search for the CEO of CFCArts."

The CEO search committee will be led by board chair Dr. Stephen Summers and search committee vice chair Jessica Guthrie. Other committee members include: Kris Lewis, Dean Bosco, Mary Palmer, Helen Lynch, Sarah Mattingly, Brendan Lynch and Luis Martinez.

"The three vice presidents will be leading CFCArts collectively after Joshua Vickery's departure while we search for our new CEO. With their incredible skill sets, knowledge of CFCArts, and influence in our community they allow our search committee the time to find the right candidate to fill the CFCArts leader role," said Jessica Guthrie, CFCArts search committee vice chair.

Founder and executive director Joshua Vickery announced his October 2021 departure in August of this year. Vickery will take on the position of CEO of Encore Creativity, headquartered in Washington D.C. Vickery's final duty as executive director will be to celebrate the remarkable growth of CFCArts at the annual breakfast, planned for October 8, 2021. "I am thrilled with the appointment of Terrance, Vicki and Justin as vice presidents at CFCArts. Bringing their considerable talents and experience ensures not only the continued success of this organization that I love, but tremendous growth," said Vickery. "I'm expecting great things."

Terrance Hunter has worked with a variety of nonprofits, from the Orange County Regional History Center to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville to the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida. He serves on multiple boards including Hope CommUnity Center, Central Florida Vocal Arts, Central Florida Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals, National Alliance for Music in Vulnerable Communities and the Florida Association of Museums. He has been with CFCArts since May 2019 as senior director of programs and views his promotion as a next step for the organization and his career. "With this role, I'm looking forward to driving the operations of the organization and the mission of education, the heartbeat of all we do at CFCArts," said Hunter. "As an arts administrator, it's a dream job."

Vicki Landon is well-known to Central Floridians. She was one of Orlando Family Magazine's "Super Women of Orlando," an OBJ 40 Under 40 honoree, and an Association of Fundraising Professionals Emerging Leader. A guest-lecturer on nonprofit management, she serves on a number of grant panels and committees and is an instructor at Edyth Bush Institute for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Leadership at Rollins College. She was the Director of Development for the Orlando Opera Company and, most recently, Senior Director of Development for Orlando Repertory Theatre, where she served for over a decade. For Landon the opportunity brings together her experiences as a life-long arts advocate and development professional. "I'm excited to lead the charge in sharing the mission, vision, and values of CFCArts and the incredible impact that these programs have in our community," said Landon. "This community-building, enriching, and creative work has always been important for the well-being of individuals and vulnerable groups, but in a post-pandemic world they are absolutely vital for our entire community."

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Justin Muchoney competed for, and won, the job of "Chief Magic Official," a spokesperson for Disney Parks during "The Year of a Million Dreams" promotion. During his time at Walt Disney World Muchoney was a stage manager for some of the most popular shows, part of the team that christened two new cruise ships, and entertainment proprietor for the opening of two new lands at Disney's Hollywood Studios. He led entertainment teams for Epcot's many festivals, developed tours and team-building programs for Disney Institute, and, in this past year, helped relaunch live concerts and nightly fireworks. A creative artist himself, he is a musician, educator, actor, director, and conductor. He has been with CFCArts as a music director and conductor since the beginning of the organization, designing programming and conducting the 160-member Symphony Orchestra, leading the Big Band, and creating and supporting numerous smaller ensembles. In the expanded role Muchoney is focused on the artist experience.

"The community we have helped to build here is remarkable. I can't wait to collaborate with all of our musicians, singers, dancers, and actors on the future of our exciting productions," said Muchoney.

The three will step into the new positions starting October 4, 2021.