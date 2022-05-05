Broward County's Public Art and Design Program Installs New Sculptures In Two West Broward Parks

Broward County's Public Art & Design Program has announced the installation of two new sculptures at Pine Island Pocket Park in Davie and Everglades Holiday Park in western Fort Lauderdale. These newest additions to the County's growing collection of public art are quickly becoming local landmarks, delighting area residents and visitors of all ages.

Silhouette Herd by artist Wendy Klemperer was commissioned in partnership with the County's Highway and Construction Engineering Division for the Town of Davie's Pine Island Pocket Park. Flight Path by artists Jennifer Madden and Jeffrey Reed was commissioned in partnership with County Parks and Recreation for Everglades Holiday Park, which recently completed a nearly $16-million renovation.

Klemperer's Silhouette Herd features a group of five galloping horses that spring to life amid the foliage of Pine Island Pocket Park south of I-595 along S. Pine Island Road. Reflecting Davie's rural and equestrian roots, the sculpture acknowledges the equestrian trails located throughout the town and evokes a time when horses ran free in nature. Varied patinas and weathering finishes were used by the Brooklyn, New York-based artist to reflect the natural colors of bay, chestnut, pinto and grey horses. She collaborated with local fabricator EES Design Studio, which used plasma-cut technology to produce the multi-dimensional sculptures and give them their united lyrical sense of rhythm and gesture. Colors glisten in the sun and disappear in shade, as light and weather change throughout the day and seasons.

Klemperer, who holds degrees in both biochemistry and art, describes her process as using her physical involvement in the action of invention to intuitively impart instinct and nature into her sculptures. She says, "These sculptures are the largest of their kind I have made; I am really pleased with the visual impact of the pieces, which, in the making, has led me to new ideas for future projects."

At Everglades Holiday Park located at the far western edge of Broward County, the artistic partnership of Jennifer Madden and Jeffrey Reed created the monumental sculpture, Flight Path. The artwork is a larger-than-life representation of the Great Egret. The stainless-steel sculpture glistens in the sun against a backdrop of the Everglades' river of grass. Embedded in the pathway adjacent to the sculpture are more than 20 flat sculptures depicting a variety of birds that can be found in the Everglades. The nearby identification key encourages park visitors to challenge themselves to identify each one displayed.

The California-based, award-winning artists Reed and Madden were selected for the public art commission based on their ability to create poetic environments through art which promotes community gathering and community pride. Public Art & Design Project Manager Dominique Denis said, "The artists designed a visually compelling teaching tool and fun game for people of all ages, which honors the rich bird life of the park and provides a shaded destination and an elegant sculptural symbol of flight."

The two public art installations celebrate nature, transform the environment, and acknowledge their respective communities. Cultural Division Director Phil Dunlap said, "The artists interpreted the essence of each location and then imagined multiple interactions with viewers to communicate their vision. The artworks are not only beautiful, but they provide a memorable experience for County residents and visitors through public art."

Both projects were envisioned by the Public Art & Design program as opportunities to experience nature through art. Program Administrator Leslie Fordham noted, "The subtleties of Silhouette Herd in color and pattern form a mirage of movement and bring visitors back in time to reflect on the history and culture of Davie." She adds, "A very similar experience occurs with Flight Path where the Great Egret barely touches ground in hesitated flight allowing the visitor to contemplate the rich bird life of the Everglades."

In addition to these new artworks, the County's public art collection includes more than 280 paintings, sculptures, murals, and site-specific installations. For more information about the Public Art & Design Program, one of the oldest of its kind in the country, visit Broward.org/Arts/PublicArt.