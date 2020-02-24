Blast Off For An Out Of This World Production At Orlando Shakes

The brilliant, new children's musical, Interstellar Cinderella produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, runs from April 9 - May 2, 2020. Based on the book by Deborah Underwood, this musical features music and lyrics by Laurie Berkner and book by Barbara Zinn Krieger.



With a little help from her fairy god-bot, Cinderella is going to the ball. But when the prince's spaceship has mechanical trouble, someone will have to zoom to the rescue! Audiences will thank their lucky stars for this irrepressible fairy tale retelling, its independent heroine, and its stellar happy ending.

"Dubbed by People magazine 'the queen of kids' music,' Laurie Berkener writes songs that both kids and parents love," says Brandon Yagel, Orlando Shakes' education coordinator and director of this production.

The cast of Orlando Shakes' Interstellar Cinderella features Brandy Bell as Interstellar Cinderella, Ben Cohen as Stepmother, Jennifer Fraser as Stepsister Girda, Samantha Potak as Stepsister Hula, Lorena Cohea as Fairy God-bot Head 1, Cameron Gray as Fairy God-bot Head 2, Johnathan Arvelo as Prince Astral, and Hayden Palmer as Murgatroyd.

The artistic team includes Director Brandon Yagel, Musical Director Megan Tsurumaki, Choreographer Cindy Heen, Scenic Designer Vandy Wood, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo. Costume Designer Mel Barger, and Sound Designer Britt Sandusky.

Tickets (starting at $15) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).





