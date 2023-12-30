Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Announced At Orlando Fringe's FESTN4!

A beloved one person show returns starring Keith Banks Jr. at Orlando Fringe FESTN4 performances early January 2024.

Dec. 30, 2023

Keith Banks Jr. announces the return of Becoming Grandma Kat as part of FESTN4 presented by The Orlando Fringe at The Orlando Fringe Art Space. Live, in-person performances will be January 13th 2:30pm and January 14th at 8:00pm.

By following the story of a rising social media influencer whom was involved in pyramid scheme. As a result, he is placed in the Witness Protection Program (WITSEC) after witnessing a crime, this hilarious spoof will have audiences falling in love with Grandma Kat again and again.

As a result, he made a hard life decision by entering the Witness Protection Program (WITSEC). Unfortunately, the federal agents had developed a hairball scheme to reveal their victim's identity. Therefore, the TikTok star dresses up as an elderly deaf woman named "Grandma Kat" running a small diner at an undisclosed location. Trapped in his new persona, he faces several scenarios that test his ability to keep his true identity hidden.

Note: This show will not be ASL Interpreted, but the performer is using ASL throughout the entirety of the performance.

Known for his individual blend of creativity and emotive performance, Banks makes his Orlando Fringe's FESTN4 debut. After a series of critically acclaimed performances of Becoming Grandma Kat at Orlando Fringe Intl Festival 2022, KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (2018 & 2019), Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind (FSDB), National Institute for the Deaf (NTID), and at MuCCC's College Theatre Festival, he is excited to perform again at his hometown, Orlando Florida.

"My goal is to advance and/or spotlight deaf entertainment here in Central Florida and throughout regions within the state to help recognize and implement The Florida Deaf Theatre Project as an official Florida Deaf Theatre Co. into our deaf community here in Florida", shares Banks. Banks studied at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and holds a degree in International Hospitality & Service Management and an master's degree in organizational leadership at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). When not at Disney World, still manages finds time to perform and bring this adored character to life. Banks is working towards launching Florida Deaf Theatre to provide a space for deaf and hard of hearing and hearing individuals to perform scope of theatre shows performances in ASL within the Orlando community.


