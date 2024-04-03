America's Largest Symphony Orchestra Will Perform 'Call Of The Champions'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Central Florida Community Arts continuously strives to weave enriching performing arts experiences into the fabric of the Central Florida community, we're excited to extend a special invitation. Next month, the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra is bringing together two of life's greatest passions with Call of the Champions, in Longwood, presenting a unique combination of sports and music for fans of all ages.

Call of the Champions

The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra, the largest and most dynamic orchestra in the country, celebrates the joy and triumph of sports—especially the Olympic Games—with a concert of unforgettable and heroic music.

Some of the most exhilarating music written captures the struggle, teamwork, and victory we experience through sports. From “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” to “Chariots of Fire” to music from Rudy and Remember the Titans, this concert will be a powerful and thrilling reminder of how both sports and music can bring the world together. Experience three of John Williams' famous Olympic themes, music from timeless sports movies, and original works that capture the essential relationship between sports and music in the powerful and immersive ways that only the 250-member CFCArts Symphony Orchestra can bring you!

Scheduled Plays // The Playbook

Olympics…

Olympic Fanfare and Theme (1984 Los Angeles Olympics) • John Williams

Winter Games (1988 Calgary Olympics) • David Foster, arr. Fedor Vrtacnik

The Olympic Spirit (1988 Seoul Olympics) • John Williams

Conquest of Paradise (1996 Atlanta Olympics) • Vangelis, arr. Julian Bond

Summon the Heroes (1996 Atlanta Olympics) • John Williams

Javelin (Olympic Games Cultural Olympiad) • Michael Torke

Movies…

Rudy • Jerry Goldsmith, arr. Blake Neely

Hercules • Alan Menken, arr. Kyle Young

Remember the Titans • Trevor Rabin, arr. Jay Bocook

The Natural • Randy Newman

Chariots of Fire • Vangelis, arr. Julian Bond

…and more!

On the Bench

The ensemble presenting this experience is absolutely remarkable. Over 350 musicians comprise the largest community orchestra in the country. They will perform with unimaginable joy, talent, and power. This incredible group is made up of (extra)ordinary, local people—friends and neighbors from across Central Florida who gather once a week to make music, have fun, and make this a better place to call home.

Extra-Curricular Connection

Seeing approachable themes brought to life through music can encourage interpersonal connection and foster a deeper comprehension of complex ideas. The familiar concepts of both sports and symphonic music create an engaging bridge for populations typically immersed in just one or the other, and the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics provide a great reason to bring people together to celebrate shared humanity.

Unusual Matchup

Call of the Champions celebrates a bit of unlikely combination: sports and symphonic music. Just like a world-class athlete who trains tirelessly to perfect their craft, each musician in an orchestra dedicates countless hours to mastering their instrument. In both arenas, teamwork is paramount; a symphony weaves together the unique talents of its musicians to create a stunning, unified masterpiece, mirroring how athletes work in unison to achieve a common goal. The adrenaline rush in a stadium filled with cheering fans finds its echo in the hushed anticipation of an audience waiting for the first note to resonate. Both experiences are a celebration of human potential and an inspiring testament to what can be achieved with passion, precision, and a touch of creativity.