A SPEAKEASY CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open in Orlando This December

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This holiday season, The Speakeasy Murder & Other Acts of Prohibition is inviting audiences to experience Charles Dickens' beloved tale with a Speakeasy twist in A Speakeasy Christmas Carol on select dates December 2–30, 2026 in Orlando.

Set on Christmas Eve in 1924 inside The 38, New York City's hottest speakeasy, A Speakeasy Christmas Carol introduces Johnnie “Two Hat” Stokes, an ambitious young mob boss with plenty of power, no shortage of enemies and very little Christmas spirit. When his dearly departed former mob partner returns with a warning, followed by three unforgettable Christmas spirits, Johnnie must confront his past, present and future – But in the dangerous world of organized crime, redemption might mean more than saving his soul. It might just save his life!

Featuring beloved characters and themes from Dickens' timeless tale reimagined through the colorful world of The Speakeasy, the family-friendly production combines enchanting performances, Christmas carols, festive surprises and a holiday-themed dinner for a theatrical experience that brings together the nostalgia of Christmas and the excitement of the Roaring Twenties.

Unlike The Speakeasy's signature interactive murder mystery, A Speakeasy Christmas Carol offers a different theatrical adventure, welcoming guests of all ages into its immersive world. While there may not be a murder mystery to solve, audiences can still expect suspense, unexpected twists and plenty of Speakeasy-style excitement.

The holiday experience extends beyond the stage with a special holiday-themed dinner and seasonal cocktails and mocktails available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to embrace the glamour of the 1920s, dress for the occasion and arrive early to enjoy the “Jewel” pre-show and post-show venue before entering The 38 for dinner and the show. The Speakeasy's regular interactive murder mystery dinner show will also continue throughout December.

Since opening in Orlando in April 2025, The Speakeasy Murder & Other Acts of Prohibition has expanded to Buena Park, California, with additional growth planned for the Speakeasy Universe in 2027. Created and produced by EG Murder Media, the experience is the vision of Emmy Award-winning television host and producer Erik Hastings (Erik the Travel Guy, Beyond Your Backyard) and Broadway and West End theater producer, voiceover artist and TV and stage actor Gary Littman. With its emphasis on immersive storytelling, exceptional live entertainment and elevated hospitality, The Speakeasy continues to evolve as an entertainment destination where guests can return for new experiences.

Experience A Speakeasy Christmas Carol at The Speakeasy Murder & Other Acts of Prohibition located at Teatro Martini on select dates December 2-30, 2026. Tickets are $84.14 for adults ages 18 and older and $51.12 for junior detectives.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 53 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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