VIDEO: Blixt Locally Grown Performs Virtual Short Play CAPTAIN SOAPMAN, Written by Nebraska Wesleyan University Student

CAPTAIN SOAPMAN is a new play, released virtually, that provides hope and humor to children and their families during the current pandemic. Produced by Blixt Locally Grown entirely via the Zoom video-conferencing platform while actors and crew maintained social distancing, CAPTAIN SOAPMAN embraces humor, heart, and hope to honor the experience of children everywhere who are processing the big changes that come alongside COVID-19.

CAPTAIN SOAPMAN was created as a submission to a contest offered in a playwriting course at Nebraska Wesleyan University after classes switched to online in March upon the onset of COVID-19. Instructor Becky Boesen encouraged her students to write short plays for family audiences that explored themes surrounding COVID-19 with the promise of a virtual production for the winning selection. I mean, why not dabble in arts entrepreneurism during a pandemic? Mary Sinclair had the winning submission, and Blixt Locally Grown, working alongside talented artists and collaborators, quickly got work to produce CAPTAIN SOAPMAN.

Filmed in and around Lincoln, Nebraska via Zoom (and via an assortment of other gadgets), this short features several cameos from amazing local leaders.

Watch the full play below!

