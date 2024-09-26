The Award-Winning TADA Theatre Announces 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2025 The TADA Theatre will bring a diverse array of entertainment to the stage ranging from a current hit on Broadway, a special guest from "America's Got Talent", a hilarious comedy, a Las Vegas headliner, an original musical, a creature from outer space and much more!

"We have something for everyone in 2025," says Robert D. Rook, TADA Managing Artistic Director. "This great line-up allows us to continue to be Lincoln' little theatre doing BIG things for the performing arts."

"TADA Productions remains an outstanding asset in our community and offers wonderful entertainment and variety for those living in Lincoln and in the state of Nebraska," says Jeff Maul, Executive Director Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The season will open in January with a cabaret on the Showcase Stage featuring 50's and 60's music performed by a line -up of talented singers titled LET'S GO TO THE HOP.

The main stage season opens in February with the hit musical comedy CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES. This heartwarming and comedic musical takes place in a small Midwestern town and revolves around a delightful group of women who tirelessly work behind the scenes in the church basement, preparing food and organizing events for the congregation. From dishing out potlucks to tackling technological advancements and dealing with the occasional church gossip, the ladies bring a unique blend of humor, warmth, and relatability to their everyday experiences. With its catchy musical numbers, humorous anecdotes, and touching moments, this production captures the essence of community, the power of unity, and the importance of finding joy and purpose in everyday life.

In March, TADA is proud to welcome NATIONAL TOURING COMEDIAN MATT GEILER to the Showcase Stage. From "America's Got Talent", Matt has toured all over the country with Wayne Brady. His unique act consists of quickly improvising hilarious songs from audience suggestions resulting in no one show ever being the same. Besides his comedy work, Matt is also the Dancing Pumpkin Man meme that signals the arrival of Halloween every year.

The laughter continues in April with the mainstage comedy FOOLS by Neil Simon! This hilarious comedy is set in a village that has been cursed with stupidity and it's up to a young schoolteacher, Leon Tolchinsky, to try to break the curse in 24 hours or he too will fall victim to it. Audiences are sure to enjoy the delightful villagers and their antics as they strive for enlightenment.

In May, the special event IT'S SHOWTIME will take place! Vegas headliner David Scott aka Mr. Showtime is not only a Guinness World Record Holder, but America's #1 Comedy Entertainer. Mr. Showtime is more than just a stand-up comedian, he's a dynamic showman, with a show that has been called "sharp-witted," "clever," "classy," and "pure energy". He has been featured on HBO, GMA and Sirius XM Radio!

Keeping patrons in suspense, a MYSTERY MUSICAL will be announced in the coming months that will open on the mainstage in June. Once announced, patrons will see it was well worth the wait!

In July, TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill will once again collaborate on the summer concert tradition TADASTOCK 6! During this one night only event, patrons can enjoy delicious food and first-rate wine and a fantastic new line-up of a wide array of music performed by a topnotch group of talented singers, all in the wonderful outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph.

The current Broadway hit ONCE UPON A MATTRESS will take place on the mainstage in August! Guest directed by William Shomos (Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Opera at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln), this uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Princess and the Pea" is filled with gloriously catchy melodies like "Shy" and "In a Little While" and centers around an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, reveling in her ability to charm and transform with willpower, honesty, and a little bit of help from her friends. "I look forward to the wonderful opportunity of being part of the award-winning TADA Theatre next season and their long tradition of quality theatre," says Shomos. "I love the intimacy of the space and how I'm imagining the audience being engulfed in the sheer joy of this show. Great story. Great music. And loads of fun."

In October, audiences should get ready for a mean green monster from outer space with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS! A non-stop blast, sci-fi horror comedy, love story and doo-wop and rock musical, this show has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre. The story follows a luckless florist shop worker who raises a wisecracking carnivorous plant - Audrey II - that must feed on human blood. He delights in the fame and fortune that his ever-growing plant attracts until things get out of control.

Finishing off the main stage season in December is the premiere production of THE ANDREWS SISTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! You may think it's the famous singing trio from the 1940's but it's actually the fictional nuns of St. Andrews who put on a special holiday show with tight harmonies for the holidays. With comical banter and a wonderful combination of songs for the season during this entertaining gift for TADA patrons during this special time of year.

The TADA Theatre is located at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District. For more information on the 2025 Season go to www.tadatheatre.info.

