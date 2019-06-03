Tara Vaughan's SHE ROCKS Opens June 13 At OCP

Tara Vaughan's She Rocks will open Thursday, June 13 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from June 13 through June 30. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tara Vaughan's She Rocks is a celebration of women artists and songwriters of the 1960s, 70s and 80's, woven together through songs and stories delivered by Tara Vaughan-a bona fide superstar whose soulful vocals and piano techniques are reminiscent of a bygone era. Her vocals echo legends like Patsy Cline and Sam Cooke, while her piano skills are seeped in influences like Carole King and Elton John. Backed by an all-star band, Tara's set list includes hits from artists like Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Heart, and more.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $30, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

A graduate of Tufts University, Tara Vaughan is a singer-songwriter who has independently released three albums-the most recent of which, Dandelion Wine, was nominated for several Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards. Tara's has toured extensively and opened for artists such as Lifehouse, Ben Kweller, and James McCartney to name a few. Most recently, Tara toured internationally with Billy McGuigan's shows Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience and Rock Twist.





