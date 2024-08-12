THE SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE To Take Place At The TADA Theatre Opening September 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sondheim Tribute Revue will take place at The TADA Theatre opening on September 5th.

Granted permission to The TADA Theatre from Music Theatre International on behalf of The Estate of Stephen Sondheim, this one-of-a-kind production celebrates the most innovative, influential, and important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history, Stephen Sondheim.

The Sondheim Tribute Revue features an array of professional vocalists who will treat audiences to familiar as well as rarely heard songs from such shows as Follies, Sweeney Todd, Sunday In The Park With George, Company, Assassins, Into The Woods, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music and more.

The talented cast includes Emily Haack, Scott Hegenbart, Kevin Paul Hofeditz, Shari Myers, Cris Rook, and William Shomos.

The production is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook and is accompanied by Amy Wright. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Hyatt Suites and the One Dan Band.

This special event will be performed on The TADA Showcase Stage complete with table seating where patrons can enjoy a glass of wine during the production.

The Sondheim Tribute Revue is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, September 5, 6, 13 at 7:30 pm and September 8, 15 with two shows at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Ticket reservations and more about the show and performers can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

