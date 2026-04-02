THE MOTH Mainstage Storytelling Show Comes To Lincoln This Month

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The Moth will present its Mainstage show in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 17, 2026 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The one-night event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature five storytellers sharing personal stories centered on the theme of the American Dream.

The program will include a lineup of performers from across the country, including two Nebraska-based storytellers, with stories exploring how the concept of the American Dream is shaped by personal experience. The evening will be recorded for future episodes of The Moth Podcast and The Moth Radio Hour.

The event will be hosted by Amir Baghdadchi, with storytellers including Alistair Bane, Amena Brown, Andy Dillehay, Akwi Nji, and Linda Pawlenty.

THE MOTH MAINSTAGE: TRUE STORIES, TOLD LIVE

April 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

A live storytelling event featuring five performers sharing personal stories exploring the idea of the American Dream.

Lied Center For Performing Arts

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by calling (402) 472-4747, or through the Lied Center box office. The Moth, founded in 1997, presents live storytelling events around the world and produces The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast, reaching millions of listeners annually.