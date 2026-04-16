Comedian Matt Mathews Will Come to the Lied Center

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Matt Mathews is a comedian and singer/songwriter whose blend of honesty, quick wit, and Southern charm has made him one of comedy's fastest-rising stars. Mathews first captured attention during the pandemic with viral “farm chore” videos that quickly built a devoted following of more than 12 million fans and generated over a billion views across social media.

Mathews will perform at the Lied Center on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm online, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Recommended for 18+

ABOUT MATT MATHEWS

Matt Mathews is a comedian, singer/songwriter, and unapologetic trailblazer whose blend of raw honesty, quick wit, and Southern charm has made him one of comedy's fastest-rising stars. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Mathews first captured attention during the pandemic with viral “farm chore” videos that showcased his humor and authenticity, quickly building a devoted following of more than 12 million fans and generating over a billion views across social media.

What began as a playful diversion from his full-time career as a boudoir photographer soon ignited into a new path in stand-up comedy. Within months of his first performance in 2022, Mathews was headlining his own shows and embarking on his first national tour. Today, his Live Nation–promoted Boujee On A Budget Tour has grown into a blockbuster, with more than 150,000 tickets sold and stops at major venues including multiple shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and his first-ever arena show in his hometown of Birmingham.

Mathews' comedy is deeply rooted in his life experiences—whether as a farmer, barrel racer, photographer, proud Alabamian, or LGBTQ+ voice pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry. He creates a space where audiences can forget the noise of the outside world and simply laugh.

In addition to comedy, Mathews is pursuing his longtime passion for music. Encouraged by friend Jewel to take the leap, he began working with producer Stanton Edward (The Wallflowers, Jewel) on his debut album, a mix of country and folk influences shaped by his Alabama roots and personal storytelling. The project follows early releases like “What a War” and “Joke's On Me,” showcasing a new layer of artistry from a performer unafraid to bare it all.

Whether on stage, on the farm, or in the recording studio, Matt Mathews is proving himself to be much more than a comedian—he's a fearless entertainer and storyteller redefining what it means to be boujee on a budget.