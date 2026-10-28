Special: Disney's Frozen at Nebraska Communities Playhouse in Hickman

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Disney's Frozen at Nebraska Communities Playhouse

Dates: December 4 – 13, 2026

Venue: Nebraska Communities Playhouse · Hickman, NE · 217 Locust Street

Type: Musical | Tickets: Youth: $16-19, Adult: $26-29 | Box office: 4027928882

For the first time in forever, experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s Frozen includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

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