SIX, FROZEN, and More Set For Omaha Performing Arts 2022-23 Season

Omaha Performing Arts has announced its 2022-23 season lineup, which will kick off in October with Ain't Too Proud.

Learn more about season subscription options at https://ticketomaha.com/powered-by/?organization=omaha-performing-arts#/Broadway%20Subscriptions.

Check out the full lineup below!

AIN'T TOO PROUD

October 18-23, 2022

Orpheum Theater

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

ANNIE

November 8-13, 2022

Orpheum Theater



Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

SIX

January 3-8, 2023

Orpheum Theater

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 7-12, 2023

Orpheum Theater

All rise for Academy Award®winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. (60 Minutes). With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD -"the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) -has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

LES MISERABLES

March 7-12, 2023

Orpheum Theater

This show is an add-on option to the 22/23 Broadway season.



Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is still undisputedly "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

Disney's FROZEN

April 19-30, 2023

Orpheum Theater

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

HAIRSPRAY

June 6-11, 2023

Orpheum Theater

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?