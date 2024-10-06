Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL is Marvelous at Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre is staging a rebellion. A rebellion of revolting children. On stage at the Anne L. McDonald Theatre you will find a swarm of university students and community kids stomping, cowering, dancing, and singing at Crunchem Hall.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is based on the 1988 children’s classic, “Matilda,” written by Roald Dahl. It spins a dark comedic tale of everything from abuse to weird science, but also includes humanity and compassion in the face of evil. Five-year-old Matilda Wormwood, who can already read adult novels, lives with a family who demands she watch television rather than waste her time on books. She is sent to school where she encounters more intense bullying at the hands of the terrifying principal, Agatha Trunchbull. Not to be defeated, Matilda becomes a heroine to her classmates and moral support to her teacher, Miss Honey.

Dennis Kelly received a Tony Award for his adaptation of the novel. Australian Tim Minchin, actor, writer, singer…you name it, he does it…wrote the original score. My appreciation for him grew from seeing him play the part of Judas in the 2012 rock opera JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on DVD. We watched that production on repeat. It isn’t surprising that the music for MATILDA is bright and engaging.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL won too many awards to name, but let’s just say it went over big. It premiered in London’s West End in 2011 and on Broadway in 2013. It has toured the world, delighting adults and children alike. Because what’s not to like?

Director Ryan Kathman and Assistant Director Xander Baker corral this group of likeable children and university students into a tightly produced show that moves with unexpected bits that amuse. Music Director Sophia Chavanu and her assistant Tyler Kalinowski keep the music upbeat and harmonious.

The kids are well-rehearsed and play their parts admirably. At the head of the class are Joviella Pardee (Matilda) and Westyn Brown (Bruce).

Pardee is charming as brilliant young Matilda who is compassionate and respectful, yet unyielding to pressure when she knows it is wrong. Her relationship with Miss Honey is endearing. Her patience with her abusive family is impressive. And her strength in defying Trunchbull draws cheers. Pardee has a lovely voice that shines in "Quiet."

Brown is perfect as Bruce. He is fun to watch as he eats the whole cake and gets carried off to the chokey. His character feels natural and comical without being excessive.

Audrey Glaser (Miss Honey) plays it sweet and humble. Her voice is equally sweet, but carries a punch.

Matthew Reich grabbed my rapt attention as Agatha Trunchbull. Casting him in the role of the principal was genius. His size, his stage presence, his powerful voice makes for the most compelling character. If Trunchbull were not so atrocious, I would love this person simply because of his performance. He is a force to be reckoned with and is wildly funny at the same time.

Rose Scott (Doctor) stands out for her strong performance and wonderful voice and left me wishing to hear more.

Isaac Smith (Mr. Wormwood) and Kody Horrocks (Mrs. Wormwood) are delightful as the terrible parents. Smith portrays the scheming Wormwood as brainless and narcissistic. Glaser embodies a vacuous woman with no interest outside of herself. As she proclaims, she would rather have looks than books. She surprises, however, when she dances with the amazingly flexible Larry Alexander (Rudolpho) who is hilarious with his random splits and impossibly high kicks. The duo’s dance and song, “Loud,” is one of my favorite scenes.

The choreography is impressive. Dana Brooks has created some really fine numbers where the large cast becomes one fast-moving, organized unit. “The Smell of Rebellion” rocks!

Nothing was amiss in this production. Lighting by Caroline Nowak provided the mood. Sound Designer Jason Klawonn kept it loud and clear. Costume Designer Rebecca Armstrong did an admirable job outfitting the cast in some very attractive or in some case, ridiculous, wardrobes. Mrs. Wormwood’s dance costume dazzled. Mr. Wormwood’s brown plaid jacket matched with his yellow shirt with blue stripes spoke to his odd personality.

NWU can be proud of this production. It's marvelous.

Remaining performances: OCT 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 pm and OCT 6 and 13 at 2:00 pm.

