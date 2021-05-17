Rave On Productions Announces Outdoor Summer Concert Series

From "the world's most popular rock musical" to an explosive rock orchestra fronted by Billy McGuigan to Tara Vaughan's love letter to the badass women singer/songwriters who made music history, Rave On Productions promises a summer filled with great music and great friends in our favorite open-air venues.

First up is the ever-popular Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story written by Alan Janes. Buddy is the second show in The Omaha Series; Rave On Productions' new series of rock musicals introduced earlier this year. Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story tells the incredible true story of Buddy Holly, from his meteoric rise to fame with "That'll Be The Day" to the day the music died 18 short months later.

"I remember watching Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story in London when I was in my late 20's and I was completely blown away. It's a feeling I'll never forget," says Billy McGuigan. "It's been a career goal of mine to produce and direct this show and I waited until I knew I could find the perfect person to take on the role of "Buddy" because it's a role that's very personal to me. As soon as I met Jesse White in our Drive-In Production of Don't Stop Me Now last summer, I knew that was my guy. He was my Buddy."

And so Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, directed by Billy McGuigan and Kimberly Faith Hickman, starring Jesse White as Buddy, will perform a three-show amphitheater tour July 30th - August 1st visiting SumTur Amphitheater, Soaring Wings Vineyard and Davies Amphitheater in Glenwood IA. All tickets are $35.

Next we move on to the summertime when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky, when the weather's right we've got Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra on our mind! Presented at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion, Billy and his rock orchestra present a high-energy concoction of rock 'n' roll mega hits. It's just not summer in Omaha without dancing away to Billy's handpicked set list from the psychedelic 60s to the sweet sounds of the 70s, from American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between! Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra runs August 5 - 15.

Finally, as the nights are getting cooler, we're just heating up with the show that celebrates the badass women singers and songwriters who made music history. It's She Rocks with the badass front-woman herself, Tara Vaughan. From September 9 - 19that SumTur Amphitheater, Tara Vaughan's She Rocks celebrates the classic women rock 'n' rollers who are soft and loving and sexy, vulnerable and independent and LOUD.

Tickets for Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra and Tara Vaughan's She Rocks are $35 for Stadium Seating, $20 for general admission Lawn Seating and you save if you purchase tickets to both shows together! Learn more at the checkout page when you purchase your tickets.

Visit theomahaseries.com for show and ticket information for all three shows. Tickets on sale now!