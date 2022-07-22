Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: NEWSIES at Pinewood Performing Arts

Get a first look at the cast in action!

Jul. 22, 2022  
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu as Medda Larkin.
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu as Medda Larkin

Stop the presses! You still have time to catch this Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit at the Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, Nebraska. This heartwarming story inspires everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day. Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Buy tickets online now or at your local Russ's Market! Tickets are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches. Parking is free.

Bede Fulton as Crutchie
Garret Weskamp as Jack and Kevin Pynes as Davey
Bede Fulton, Garret Weskamp, Kevin Pynes, Sam Varney
Steve Pearson as Pulitzer, Grant Schirmer as Seitz, Sam Pynes as Bunsen, and Campbell Sharpe as Hannah
Amanda Dewey as Katherine and Kevin Pynes as Davey
Garret Weskamp, Kevin Pynes and the Newsies cast
The Newsies!

Photo Credit: Shannon Ochoa and Amy Sharpe

Christine Swerczek, proud mother of Analisa Peyton and Sam Swerczek, has been a huge Broadway fan since she first took Analisa to see “Phantom of the Opera” in NYC in 1996.  Her interests... (read more about this author)


BWW Review: BRIGHT STAR Finally Shines at Omaha Community Playhouse
February 10, 2022

After two long years in the making, BRIGHT STAR has finally come to life at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
BWW Review: The Show Must RAVE ON!: THE MUSIC OF BUDDY HOLLY at Omaha Community Playhouse
June 11, 2020

I could rave on and on about how fun it was to be outside the Omaha Community Playhouse enjoying the hits of Buddy Holly as only Billy McGuigan and his band can do. So I will.
BWW Review: 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is a 10! at The STAGE Theater
March 7, 2020

Hickman, Nebraska has a local treasure: The STAGE Theater. And right now you can catch the Twentieth Century Fox film turned stage musical by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins (book) and Dolly Parton (music and lyrics), 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL through March 15.
BWW Review: PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Checks All the Boxes at Brigit St Brigit Theatre
February 29, 2020

BWW Review: ONCE is Enough at Omaha Community Playhouse
February 28, 2020

Once in awhile a musical comes along that strikes the right chord. Irish musician Glen Hansard and Czech pianist Marketa Irglova collaborated on a stage version of the 2007 film by John Carney. This deceptively simple story won a Tony Award for Best Book by Enda Walsh along with 7 more wins out of 11 Tony nominations in 2012, including Best Musical, Best Orchestration, and Best Direction. Its most familiar song, 'Falling Slowly,' won an Academy Award and the cast album captured a Grammy.