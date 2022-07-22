Photos: NEWSIES at Pinewood Performing Arts

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu as Medda Larkin

Stop the presses! You still have time to catch this Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit at the Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, Nebraska. This heartwarming story inspires everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day. Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Buy tickets online now or at your local Russ's Market! Tickets are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches. Parking is free.

Bede Fulton as Crutchie

Garret Weskamp as Jack and Kevin Pynes as Davey

Bede Fulton, Garret Weskamp, Kevin Pynes, Sam Varney

Steve Pearson as Pulitzer, Grant Schirmer as Seitz, Sam Pynes as Bunsen, and Campbell Sharpe as Hannah

Amanda Dewey as Katherine and Kevin Pynes as Davey

Garret Weskamp, Kevin Pynes and the Newsies cast

The Newsies!

Photo Credit: Shannon Ochoa and Amy Sharpe