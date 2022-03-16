Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Upcoming 2022-23 Season

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles to be produced during their 98th season, which will run from August 2022 through June 2023. Subscriptions for OCP's 2022/23 season are now available for purchase through the OCP Box Office at 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Aug. 19-Sept. 18, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

By Matthew López

You've never seen Elvis like this.

A Southern straight boy and out-of-work Elvis impersonator discovers a hidden talent-and a way to pay his mounting bills-after a drag queen convinces him to fill in on stage for one of her shows. Now if he could only find a way to tell his pregnant wife about his new hobby. A laugh-out-loud comedy filled with music, heart and plenty of sass.

Disclaimer: Contains adult language.

School of Rock

Sept. 16-Oct. 16, 2022

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White | Book by Julian Fellowes | Lyrics by Glenn Slater | New Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll rock.

A middle-aged wannabe rock star lands a new gig as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, where he transforms a group of straight-A students into a face-melting rock band. Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, School of Rock features a cast of young rock stars who act, sing and perform all of the show's rock instrumentals live on stage.

The Cake

Oct. 7-Nov. 6, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

By Bekah Brunstetter

A new comedy from the writer of hit TV show 'This Is Us.'

A celebrated North Carolina baker is thrilled to finally design a wedding cake for her goddaughter. But when she learns the marriage is between two women, she begins to feel conflicted. A surprising and sweet take on a modern-day controversy, seeped in humor and warmth. Disclaimer: Contains adult language and brief nudity.

A Christmas Carol*

Nov. 18-Dec. 23, 2022

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Written by Charles Dickens | Adapted by Charles Jones | Musical Orchestration by John J. Bennett

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol!

Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder that love and generosity are the heart of the Christmas holiday.

*Special Event-Not part of the regular season series.

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold*

Nov. 25-Dec. 23, 2022

Howard Drew Theatre

From the creator of Late Nite Catechism.

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages-whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri-they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

*Special Event-Not part of the regular season series.

August Wilson's Fences

Jan. 20-Feb. 12, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

By August Wilson

The Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic.

A former Negro League baseball player struggles to co-exist with the racial trauma he still carries from his time in the league. When his frustrations lead to a series of tragic choices, his relationships with his wife and son suffer the consequences. Set in the 1950s, Fences is the sixth installment in The American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays by August Wilson that trace the Black experience through 20th century America.

RENT

Feb. 10-March 19, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Johnathan Larson

The cultural phenomenon that has inspired audiences for a quarter century.

A raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone, rite of passage and source of joy and strength for millions. Disclaimer: Contains adult content and language.

Dreamgirls

March 3-26, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen | Music by Henry Krieger

Stars rise and fall, but dreams live forever.

A trio of women soul singers catch their big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship-and their music-survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? with dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is inspired by some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s-The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and more.

Little Shop of Horrors

April 14-May 7, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman | Music by Alan Menken

The gleefully gruesome cult comedy with an infectious 60s-style score.

Seymour, a nerdy store clerk at Mushnik's flower shop, is thrust into the spotlight when he happens upon a new breed of carnivorous plant. But his newfound fame comes at a cost when Seymour discovers the sassy seedling has an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Ravenously fun, dripping with camp and nostalgia.

Pretty Fire

April 28-May 21, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

By Charlayne Woodard

A profound celebration of life and the Black experience.

Charlayne Woodard takes us on an intimate and powerful journey through five autobiographical vignettes, each capturing different moments of her life growing up as a rambunctious, imaginative child in the 50s and 60s. From her loving family home in upstate New York, to her first experience with racism at her grandmother's house in Georgia, Pretty Fire is a beautiful one-woman celebration of life, love and family, even in the face of adversity.

Disclaimer: Contains adult content and language.

In The Heights

June 2-25, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda | Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Before there was Hamilton, there was In the Heights.

From the revolutionary mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda, this Tony Award®-winning musical recounts three days in the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights, NYC, where the Latino residents chase American dreams. This bubbly fusion of rap, salsa, Latin pop and soul music boasts an infectious enthusiasm from beginning to end.

