NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Now Available for Streaming

NEWSical The Musical, benefiting The Actors Fund and The Lied Center, will stream live on Monday, Oct 26th at 8:15pm EST.

The 5th longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history, NEWSical The Musical, made history on Saturday, Sept 26th as the first professional New York City show to return to a major stage with a one night only, socially distanced, two performance engagement at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE. It was a touchless experience for audience members from entrance to exit. Seating was spaced apart and sanitized between performances, all in attendance were required to wear face coverings during the entire performance, and the theatre provided a newly upgraded air filtration system. Zero COVID cases were tied to the indoor performance.

The 70 min performance was professionally filmed and will be available for streaming at StellarTickets.com on Monday, Oct 26th at 8:15pm EST with a "Live Stream Watch Party" where viewers can watch and comment during the performance. The performance will be available through November 2 for On Demand viewing. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Actor's Fund and the Lied Center. $7.99 tickets for the live stream production of NEWSical The Musical are available now https://www.stellartickets.com/events/newsical-the-musical/newsical-the-musical.

NEWSical The Musical is produced by Tom and Michael D'Angora (A Musical About Star Wars, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Naked Boys Singing!) and was created and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy). The up-to-the-minute topical sketch musical comedy tackles news stories ranging from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land - from Tiger King to COVID 19 and, of course, politics! The one night only engagement featured the show's original star Michael West as well as long-time cast members Taylor Crousore, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Carly Sakolove. Ed Goldschneider, the show's original Music Director, returned with Brent Michael Jones serving as production stage manager.

Staging NEWSical The Musical, the 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, during a pandemic was no easy feat. On top of safety and travel concerns, NEWSical The Musical had cancelled its "2020 election tour" due to the Broadway shut down, so the Lied Center show did not have scenery, lighting, nor current topical material. The Lied Center staff worked with local students to create the needed set pieces and the show's writer, Rick Crom, got to work on new material, while the cast brushed up on material that they hadn't performed in months over Zoom. The new material had a two-hour in-person, masked, socially distanced rehearsal with director Mark Waldrop. According to producer Tom D'Angora, "We had next-to-no rehearsal, we didn't know if we'd have a set and lights, we initially had safety concerns, and somehow with Midwestern teamwork and Off-Broadway grit we put on a show in the pandemic!"

"Our audience was thrilled to experience NEWSical The Musical as our season opening show after having no national touring programs for more than six months," said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. "We all needed something to smile about and to experience the magic of live theatre again."

Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national, and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. Artists have ranged from Yo-Yo Ma and Harry Connick Jr. to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $16 million in emergency financial assistance to over 13,000 people who have been impacted by the shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and other areas of entertainment.

