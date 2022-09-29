Lied Center Announces Virtual Season Package

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a virtual season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home. The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.

The Lied Center began providing professional broadcast virtual access to events during the pandemic, and remains committed to providing that level of accessibility even as audiences continue returning to in-person performances. The Lied Center is Nebraska's performing Arts Center!

2022-2023 Virtual Season Packages are available at liedcenter.org/webcast

The 9 shows in the package include:

DC's Reflecting Fools

October 20, 2022 I 7:30pm

DC's Reflecting Fools is the new generation of the beloved Capitol Steps. Featuring artists and a co-creator from Capitol Steps, they blend new songs and dance with classic Steps material. Just in time for the midterm elections, they put the Mock in Democracy and specialize in bipartisan spoofery! With break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news, join us for the unveiling of the next political movement in comedy sweeping the country - DC's Reflecting Fools.

tenThing Brass Ensemble: A Holiday Celebration

December 1, 2022 I 7:30pm

Celebrating the holiday season, Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing presents a Christmas musical journey through Europe and America from the beautiful fjords of Norway through 18thcentury Germany, warm Italian Christmas, evergreen England, and the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy tales. The program celebrates musical traditions of the Christmas season with fantastic new arrangements featuring 10 female virtuoso musicians.

Jazzmeia Horn

February 14, 2023 I 7:30pm

Winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album and recently voted as No. 1 Jazz Vocal Album by NPR Music's Jazz Critics Poll, Jazzmeia Horn makes her Lied Center debut in a Valentine's Day concert you won't want to miss. A three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, Jazzmeia Horn performs songs of daring musicality and emotional power.

Henrietta Solway

February 25, 2023 I 7:30pm

Animal Engine Theater Company's Henrietta Solway combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one epic story. A new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center about finding your place in the world, small towns, big cities, and restless passion, Henrietta Solway brings to life an exciting and sweet tale of ambition, sacrifice, and reconciliation.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Alessio Bax

March 1, 2023 I 7:30pm

Celebrate Chopin's birthday (March 1, 1810) with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Italian pianist Alessio Bax collaborating to perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1. Orpheus is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for 50 years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process. Making Carnegie Hall its home for over 35 years, Orpheus returns to the Lied Center after its 2017 performance "wowed" Lincoln audiences.

Ajijaak on Turtle Island: Cranes in North America

March 9, 2023 I 7:00pm

Travel with the cranes as they migrate across Turtle Island. Nebraska's favorite bird takes center stage in this larger-than-life production featuring live music, dance, and many of the finest puppets in the world. The story features Native American/Indigenous artists, music, language, and culture with puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop (creator of the Muppets). This family-friendly show will inspire you with an incredibly beautiful production created in NYC with inspiration from Nebraska and the North American crane migration.

Cirque Alfonse: Animal

April 1, 2023 I 7:30pm

One of the world's top cirque troupes leads young and old on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy, and the barn is upside down! A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty, and the cows run amok!

Huntertones

April 13, 2023 I 7:30pm

Huntertones brings people together with fun, imaginative, fearless music. The group's high-energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul. Individually, members of Huntertones have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists, including Jon Batiste, Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed SHeeran, and more.

Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim

April 16, 2023 I 7:00pm

In June 2022, Yunchan Lim became the youngest person ever to win gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition; his performances throughout showcased a "magical ability" and a "natural, instinctive quality" (La Scena) that astounded listeners around the world. As Jury Chair Marin Alsop expressed: "Yunchan is that rare artist who brings profound musicality and prodigious technique organically together." The depth of his artistry and connection to listeners also secured him the Audience Award and Best Performance of a New Work (for Sir Stephen Hough's Fanfare Toccata).

As Nebraska's official Van Cliburn presenter since 1994, the Lied Center presents the newly awarded Van Cliburn Gold Medalist for the first time.