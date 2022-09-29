Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lied Center Announces Virtual Season Package

The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.

Omaha News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a virtual season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home. The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.

The Lied Center began providing professional broadcast virtual access to events during the pandemic, and remains committed to providing that level of accessibility even as audiences continue returning to in-person performances. The Lied Center is Nebraska's performing Arts Center!

2022-2023 Virtual Season Packages are available at liedcenter.org/webcast

The 9 shows in the package include:

DC's Reflecting Fools

October 20, 2022 I 7:30pm

DC's Reflecting Fools is the new generation of the beloved Capitol Steps. Featuring artists and a co-creator from Capitol Steps, they blend new songs and dance with classic Steps material. Just in time for the midterm elections, they put the Mock in Democracy and specialize in bipartisan spoofery! With break-neck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all-new song parodies reflecting the day's news, join us for the unveiling of the next political movement in comedy sweeping the country - DC's Reflecting Fools.

tenThing Brass Ensemble: A Holiday Celebration

December 1, 2022 I 7:30pm

Celebrating the holiday season, Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing presents a Christmas musical journey through Europe and America from the beautiful fjords of Norway through 18thcentury Germany, warm Italian Christmas, evergreen England, and the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy tales. The program celebrates musical traditions of the Christmas season with fantastic new arrangements featuring 10 female virtuoso musicians.

Jazzmeia Horn

February 14, 2023 I 7:30pm

Winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album and recently voted as No. 1 Jazz Vocal Album by NPR Music's Jazz Critics Poll, Jazzmeia Horn makes her Lied Center debut in a Valentine's Day concert you won't want to miss. A three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, Jazzmeia Horn performs songs of daring musicality and emotional power.

Henrietta Solway

February 25, 2023 I 7:30pm

Animal Engine Theater Company's Henrietta Solway combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one epic story. A new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center about finding your place in the world, small towns, big cities, and restless passion, Henrietta Solway brings to life an exciting and sweet tale of ambition, sacrifice, and reconciliation.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Alessio Bax

March 1, 2023 I 7:30pm

Celebrate Chopin's birthday (March 1, 1810) with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Italian pianist Alessio Bax collaborating to perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1. Orpheus is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for 50 years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process. Making Carnegie Hall its home for over 35 years, Orpheus returns to the Lied Center after its 2017 performance "wowed" Lincoln audiences.

Ajijaak on Turtle Island: Cranes in North America

March 9, 2023 I 7:00pm

Travel with the cranes as they migrate across Turtle Island. Nebraska's favorite bird takes center stage in this larger-than-life production featuring live music, dance, and many of the finest puppets in the world. The story features Native American/Indigenous artists, music, language, and culture with puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop (creator of the Muppets). This family-friendly show will inspire you with an incredibly beautiful production created in NYC with inspiration from Nebraska and the North American crane migration.

Cirque Alfonse: Animal

April 1, 2023 I 7:30pm

One of the world's top cirque troupes leads young and old on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy, and the barn is upside down! A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty, and the cows run amok!

Huntertones

April 13, 2023 I 7:30pm

Huntertones brings people together with fun, imaginative, fearless music. The group's high-energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul. Individually, members of Huntertones have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists, including Jon Batiste, Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed SHeeran, and more.

Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim

April 16, 2023 I 7:00pm

In June 2022, Yunchan Lim became the youngest person ever to win gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition; his performances throughout showcased a "magical ability" and a "natural, instinctive quality" (La Scena) that astounded listeners around the world. As Jury Chair Marin Alsop expressed: "Yunchan is that rare artist who brings profound musicality and prodigious technique organically together." The depth of his artistry and connection to listeners also secured him the Audience Award and Best Performance of a New Work (for Sir Stephen Hough's Fanfare Toccata).

As Nebraska's official Van Cliburn presenter since 1994, the Lied Center presents the newly awarded Van Cliburn Gold Medalist for the first time.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Omaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in OctoberOmaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in October
September 25, 2022

The Cake opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, October 7. A celebrated North Carolina baker is thrilled to finally design a wedding cake for her goddaughter. But when she learns the marriage is between two women, she begins to feel conflicted. A surprising and sweet take on a modern-day controversy, seeped in humor and warmth.
GODSPELL to Open at TADA Theatre in OctoberGODSPELL to Open at TADA Theatre in October
September 22, 2022

The musical favorite, Godspell is set to open at the award-winning TADA Theatre on October 13th. The show is set in a park filled with a group of eclectic people of all ages when a man appears to them and begins to share important stories and tales that change their lives as they learn lessons of kindness, tolerance and love.
Lied Center and Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Present Groundbreaking New Performance ExperienceLied Center and Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Present Groundbreaking New Performance Experience
September 21, 2022

Step into the world of The Wilds – a new mixed reality performance experience where movement instantly becomes music as emerging technology allows dancers to create an immersive journey of sound, light, and visual media in real time. Part mythology, part utopian vision, The Wilds fuses live dancers with motion capture technology and real-time animation inspiring a profound bond of a shared, collective experience.
The Lied Center Presents DANNY ELFMAN WEEK In LincolnThe Lied Center Presents DANNY ELFMAN WEEK In Lincoln
September 19, 2022

FOAudiences from Lincoln and beyond are invited to experience a full week of events celebrating iconic composer and performer Danny Elfman, whose celebrated film scores include Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and many more!
14-year-old Omaha Composer Will Have Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere14-year-old Omaha Composer Will Have Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere
September 16, 2022

14 year old composer Winston Schneider will have his Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere for 'Anniversary Orchestra' on September 23 and 24th. This commissioned new work celebrates 50 years of programming for Omaha's classical music station, KVNO. It will be performed at the 'Elgar and Bolero' concert, and conducted by Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl.