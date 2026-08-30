LET US ENTERTAIN YOU Cabaret To Be Presented By TADA Theatre
The performance will take place on September 20th.
The TADA Theatre continues its 18th year of its cabaret series, with 'Let Us Entertain You' on Sunday, September 20th.
Taking place on the Showcase Stage, with table seating and beverages, a gathering of talented singers will perform a wide array of music from all genres including upbeat tunes to moving ballads.
Performing will be vocalists Jax Barkhaus, Cherie Jarosik, Mariah Lieberman, Tenaj Motz, Giles Russo, Kylie Shaye, Britt Sommer and Jack Welstead with accompaniment by Lily Harms.
The Showcase Stage is the Second Stage at The TADA Theatre that plays host to a wide array of productions including cabarets, workshops, master classes, stand-up comedy, play readings, special events, receptions and more. With table seating and a wonderful art gallery wall, this unique performance space allows for a wide array of productions to take place in an intimate setting. Showcase Stage productions and events are added through-out the year.
This one night only cabaret takes place at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, September 20th. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, for a 7:00 pm performance. Ticket reservations can be made, and additional information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.
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