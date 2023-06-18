Katie Broman, Executive Director of Omaha Community Playhouse, Announces Resignation

Broman joined OCP in 2010 as marketing director and became OCP executive director in 2017.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre Photo 2 DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre
Tickets on Sale Next Week For ALADDIN at the Lied Photo 3 Tickets on Sale Next Week For ALADDIN at the Lied

Katie Broman, Executive Director of Omaha Community Playhouse, Announces Resignation

Katie Broman, executive director, Omaha Community Playhouse, has decided to leave OCP. Broman will continue to lead OCP until an interim executive director is on board and a leadership transition is underway.

Broman joined OCP in 2010 as marketing director and became OCP executive director in 2017. As executive director, Broman led OCP to fiscal health while supporting some of the strongest performance seasons in the theater's storied history.  The theatre received transformative gifts and sponsorships for OCP productions and projects, including the launch of a mobile theatre that brings immersive theater to children with autism and sensory sensitivities. Broman led OCP's work during the pandemic to continue serving the community safely while supporting employees. She also implemented long-deserved stipends for actors and crew for the first time in OCP history.

“We understand Katie's decision and her desire to dive back into her passion areas of marketing, communication and fundraising, and we are grateful for her transparency and advance notice about her intentions,” said Bruce Friedlander, OCP Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are confident in our ability to find a strong interim leader, as well as a top-notch permanent executive director, and we want to thank Katie for her ongoing dedication to OCP during a transition.”

The OCP board will conduct a local, regional and national search for the next executive director.

“OCP will always be near and dear to my heart,” Broman said. “This was a difficult decision, but I'm excited about returning to the core of my profession in marketing, communication and fundraising. I believe the OCP team is strong, and I know they will continue to serve the Omaha community with incredible theatre.”



RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
Tickets on Sale Next Week For ALADDIN at the Lied Photo
Tickets on Sale Next Week For ALADDIN at the Lied

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced today that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 22 at 11am. 

2
DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre Photo
DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre

DANCE NATION by Clare Barron is now playing at BlueBarn Theatre. Performances run May 25 – June 25, 2023.

3
Review: DANCE NATION Wins at BlueBarn Theatre Photo
Review: DANCE NATION Wins at BlueBarn Theatre

What did our critic think of DANCE NATION at BlueBarn Theatre?

4
8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70S Comes to The TADA Theatre Photo
8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70'S Comes to The TADA Theatre

The award-winning TADA Theatre kicks off its summer series June 15th with the upbeat and entertaining production of 8 Track: The Sounds of the 70's!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holy O
Omaha Fringe- UNO Blackbox Theatre (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Space Princess Wars
Community Players, Inc. (7/20-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Women Playing Hamlet
FLORENCE COMMUNITY THEATER (6/22-6/24)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You