Katie Broman, Executive Director of Omaha Community Playhouse, Announces Resignation

Katie Broman, executive director, Omaha Community Playhouse, has decided to leave OCP. Broman will continue to lead OCP until an interim executive director is on board and a leadership transition is underway.

Broman joined OCP in 2010 as marketing director and became OCP executive director in 2017. As executive director, Broman led OCP to fiscal health while supporting some of the strongest performance seasons in the theater's storied history. The theatre received transformative gifts and sponsorships for OCP productions and projects, including the launch of a mobile theatre that brings immersive theater to children with autism and sensory sensitivities. Broman led OCP's work during the pandemic to continue serving the community safely while supporting employees. She also implemented long-deserved stipends for actors and crew for the first time in OCP history.

“We understand Katie's decision and her desire to dive back into her passion areas of marketing, communication and fundraising, and we are grateful for her transparency and advance notice about her intentions,” said Bruce Friedlander, OCP Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are confident in our ability to find a strong interim leader, as well as a top-notch permanent executive director, and we want to thank Katie for her ongoing dedication to OCP during a transition.”

The OCP board will conduct a local, regional and national search for the next executive director.

“OCP will always be near and dear to my heart,” Broman said. “This was a difficult decision, but I'm excited about returning to the core of my profession in marketing, communication and fundraising. I believe the OCP team is strong, and I know they will continue to serve the Omaha community with incredible theatre.”