Jax Barkhaus, Mariah Lieberman And Ryan Leigh Seaton Star In MID-LIFE THE CRISIS MUSICAL At TADA Theatre

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TADA Productions will present MID-LIFE THE CRISIS MUSICAL, with book, lyrics, and music by Bob Walton and Jim Walton, beginning April 9 at The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The production will feature a four-person cast including Jax Barkhaus, Kaden Frazier, Mariah Lieberman, and Ryan Leigh Seaton, with accompaniment by Carol Meyer. The show is structured as a series of comedic sketches and songs exploring the realities of mid-life, performed in a quick-change format.

Directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, the production examines themes including aging, memory lapses, and shifting routines through humor and musical storytelling.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast includes Jax Barkhaus, Kaden Frazier, Mariah Lieberman, and Ryan Leigh Seaton.

The creative team features direction by Robert D. Rook, musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus, assistant technical coordination by Kevin Welch, scenic painting and prop coordination by Mariah Lieberman, costume coordination by Mary Lonergan, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook.

The production is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Nebraska Lottery and Minks Cruise and Travel.

TICKETING AND INFORMATION

MID-LIFE THE CRISIS MUSICAL will run April 9 through April 26, 2026 at The TADA Theatre, located at 701 P Street in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District.

Ticket reservations and additional information are available at tadatheatre.info.