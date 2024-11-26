Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert comes to the Lied Center next month. The performance is set for December 3, 2024 at 7:30PM.

It’s show time as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Come experience the sights and sounds of the Pride of all Nebraska as they perform halftime shows from the 2024 season, their Pre-game Spectacular and much more!

Founded in 1879, the University of Nebraska band program has grown from a single small ROTC band to encompass five ensembles that perform for millions of people annually in person or on television. The University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band is a group of dedicated marching musicians who carry on the proud tradition of excellence that has been upheld and handed down for 140 years! The "Pride of All Nebraska" is one of the top and best-known collegiate bands in the country and is one of the few college bands to have performed at every major bowl game. The 300-piece ensemble includes woodwinds, brass, percussion (battery and front ensemble), color guard and twirlers. The Cornhusker Marching Band resides in the Glenn Korff School of Music.

Over 60 academic majors from across campus are represented in the Cornhusker Marching Band and students of all majors are encouraged to audition. There are two rounds of wind instrument and color guard auditions: the first round takes place in May and the final round takes place before classes begin in August. Percussion auditions take place in May and the final roster is set the beginning of June. Audition music and schedule information can be obtained from the Marching Band website.

