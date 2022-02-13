BWW Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Lied Center For Performing Arts

The earth is certainly moving in Lincoln this weekend thanks to the talented cast of the Broadway musical tour BEAUTIFUL The Carole King Musical which is currently showing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Featuring musical arrangements comprised of some of the biggest hits of the last six decades, Beautiful expertly takes audiences through the highs and lows of the life of beloved singer-songwriter Carole King and her rise to fame. The set is simple yet effective, the costumes are nostalgic and delightful, and the music makes audiences yearn for a time when just a simple six note intro to a song could make you feel something. Given the audible reactions from Saturday afternoons audience, memory lane had many visitors thanks to the delightful musical numbers.

Playing the iconic Carole King is Sara Sheperd, a talented and versatile performer with many impressive professional credits to her name, including time in the Broadway company of Beautiful. Her leading lady status is well earned with impeccable acting choices and a voice that truly lends itself to successfully portraying a legend on stage, as well as win over audiences all over the country. Shepherd's Carole is kind, witty, and shows strength even in the most shocking of situations. Sheperd's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" left me breathless this afternoon, and I anticipate that's a common occurrence for most audience members.

James D. Gish takes on the role of Carole's other half, Gerry Goffin. It would be easy to dismiss Goffin's character on stage and lean into his faults or missteps in his time with Carole, but Gish provides a boyish charm and sincere delivery that make him relatable. He has an impressive vocal range, which is showcased most notably in "Pleasant Valley Sunday." Gish is a solid counterpart to Sheperd's King.

Another dynamic duo on stage is Sara King and Ryan Farnsworth, who portray Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann respectively. Their chemistry is undeniable and their voices blend beautifully. King's strong character balanced with Farnsworth's impeccable comedic timing and delivery made for some of the most enjoyable exchanges in the show.

Rounding out the lead players are Matt Loehr (Don Kirshner) and Rachel Coloff (Genie). Loehr is just plain likable as head of the publishing company. And Coloff is delightfully bitter as Carole's mother who just hasn't quite gotten over Carole's father. They both provide much appreciated comedy and heart in their scenes and are a joy to watch.

Speaking of a joy to watch... The ensemble of dynamic and electric performers in Beautiful are nothing short of spectacular. Some of my favorite moments consist of pairings or groupings of the ensemble to help showcase some of the top hits written at Aldon Music during the 50s and 60s. "On Broadway" is a showstopper that I won't soon forget with harmonies and vocals that almost made me jump out of my seat on more than one occasion. "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" left my arms covered in goosebumps and my eyes watery. "One Fine Day" is thrilling not only for the fantastic vocals, but the staging which is made to give the audience the feeling of being behind the scenes at a television performing session. There isn't a weak link in the cast, and my only disappointment with the show is that I can't watch this production a few more times.

If you are searching for a beautiful way to spend a few hours, I can't say enough about this stunning production and wildly talented cast. They truly are some kind of wonderful.