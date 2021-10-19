BWW Interview: Peter Matthew Smith of HAMILTON at the Orpheum

Thank you for taking the time to speak with me today for BroadwayWorld in Omaha.

Of course. Thank you.

I guess let's start at the beginning. When did your love of theatre begin?

It's been a long time, that's for sure. I took acting classes growing up as a hobby. It was an activity that my mom signed me up for. It really wasn't until my freshman year that I started taking it seriously. I had an acting teacher that I really looked up to who pulled me aside one day and asked if I wanted to do this for real because he said I was good. And that honestly kind of inspired me to say "Ok, yeah. I will do this." At fifteen, just inspiration from someone I looked up to was all it took for me to dive head first into taking the theatre world seriously and really focusing on it from then on. I went to school for acting, and I booked a Broadway tour before I even finished college. Now I've been on Broadway and performing professionally for the last twenty three years.

Speaking of Broadway... You've been a part of some of the biggest Broadway smash hits of the past the decades, such as RENT, Hairspray and Mamma Mia. What has your experience been with being a part of shows in the early stages vs being in a shows that are essentially set in stone and already have a mass fanbase?

With all shows, every actor kind of puts their own spin on their role. You aren't going to necessarily reinvent the wheel, but creative teams want to see a little bit of you in everything you do. I started off as a replacement in RENT, which was already in performances, but it was a dream show. I was so happy to book that. But as for new shows... I was a part of the inception of Hairspray. I was part of the very first reading that was ever done. We did four readings before it ever became a show, and then I followed the show from there to the out of town tryouts, and was in the Broadway company. From the first reading to the time I finally left the Broadway show was about five years of work, three of which were on Broadway. The readings were a little more spaced out at the beginning of those five years. That was an amazing experience, just getting to be a part of the creation of a show. Just being around all of the people who helped make it happen was an awesome experience and even to this day is one of the best experiences I know that I will ever have. I loved it. Loved it.

That's so exciting. And speaking of exciting shows... You are now touring the United States in Hamilton. What drew you to audition for the role of King George?

It was kind of the typical situation where I got a call from my agent saying they were looking for a King George for this company, but they were all in London putting up the London production, so they wanted me to put together a video submission. I put myself on tape singing "You'll Be Back" and I got a callback from that. I went to two callbacks in person before booking the job. I remember it was a Monday morning and I had to drive three hours to get to the audition, and on the way home my agent called and asked if I was ready to pack up my life and start next week. I started with this tour back in 2018 and did the show for two years before the pandemic hit, and now we're back.

Can you tell me a little about the rehearsal process?

If you know anything about the show, you probably know that my part isn't nearly as cumbersome as others. I ended up learning my part in three days because the audition was all three songs that I sing, so all I really had to learn, other than where I stand for those three songs, was the last eleven minutes of the show where I am a member of the ensemble and not there as the king. And when we came back after COVID, we had about four weeks of rehearsal in order to get everybody back and ready to open in Tempe, Arizona, which was our first city back after the break. It really was like riding a bike at that point because I had done it before. You remember what you're doing, but might need a little bit of a refresher. It's all muscle memory. And this time, we had yoga before rehearsals started to kind of center everybody. There was lots of emotion and lots of tears for everything because we were all so thankful to be doing this again. After eighteen months we were able to work again. It was a beautiful return that we all got to experience.

Is there a part of the show that you really love?

I love watching so many parts of the show when I'm off stage, whether it be watching from the wings or on the monitor. These cast members are just so amazing and I just love listening to everybody because everyone is so talented. So it's hard for me to pick one particular thing or moment. But I can give you the one selfish thing that I enjoy... It's the audience reaction the first time I walk out on stage. They just love this character so much that they are already cheering when I step out. I haven't even opened my mouth yet and they are loving it. That's always a fun thing to experience, knowing full well it's all about the character and not about me. It's just a really fun way to enter.

Hamilton pretty much skyrocketed from the moment it opened and hasn't lost any momentum yet. What is it about this show that appeals to so many people, both students and adults alike?

I think what's beautiful about it is the density of it... The amount of culture and history and music, with rap and hip hop. There's just so much in one show that the age range to enjoy this show is just so wide. You have kids who love it just as much as adults who love it. When someone comes to buy a ticket, they almost always buy three or four tickets because it's family show. It's a family show. It's a date night show. And that's what so beautiful about it. There is something for everyone. Lin has masterfully crafted this piece and I'm so thankful to be a part of it. It's just such a beautiful piece.

Speaking of kids who love the show, local Hamilton fan and middle school student Lily A. has a question regarding the weight of the King George costume. How heavy is that costume?

I get this question a lot, but I'm glad that she said costume because people usually just want to know about the crown. And the crown has gotten lighter over the years and now weighs about a pound and a half. But the cape I wear the first time I sing is very heavy. Please tell Lily that I don't know the actual weight for it, but that thing is tough to move around in. It's good that I'm the king because I don't have to move around and can just stand still. But it's definitely a hefty piece of fabric that I have up there on my shoulders.

Stepping away from Hamilton for a moment... Of the roles you've played throughout your career, are there any that meant a lot to you or really stand out in your memory?

I mean, being a part of the original company of Hairspray was probably one of the best experiences I've ever had. But as far as roles I've played, I loved playing Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" and Valjean in "Les Miserables." I also really loved playing Jerry in "The Full Monty," which is not a family friendly show but is just so fun.

You've done a lot in your career, between Broadway and touring. What's next on your bucket list?

I think I would really love to originate a leading role in a new musical that hasn't been done yet. I've played ensemble and lead on Broadway and on tour, and I've originated an ensemble character, but I haven't originated a lead yet. I would like to do that. And after that, I would love to try television or films so I could have those shorter commitments and be home more with my family.

Any last thoughts for Omaha readers?

We can't wait to come out there and perform for you all. It is such a fun show. We love doing this show and we're looking forward to having a good time with the audience.