Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Grace Humphries - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Winsby - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University

Best Dance Production

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - Oklahoma City University

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jerome Stevenson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Direction Of A Play

Madison Niederhauser - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City university

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kellen Sapp - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Mailman - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University

Best Musical

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best New Play Or Musical

EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Performer In A Musical

Chiara Miller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Gage Martinez - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University

Best Production of an Opera

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Oklahoma City University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cara Oates - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Henry - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cassie Magrath - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Magrath - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Favorite Local Theatre

Oklahoma City University