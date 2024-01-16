Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Oklahoma!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Mary Grace Humphries - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Allison Winsby - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University
Best Dance Production
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - Oklahoma City University
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jerome Stevenson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Direction Of A Play
Madison Niederhauser - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Ensemble
SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City university
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kellen Sapp - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matthew Mailman - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University
Best Musical
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best New Play Or Musical
EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Performer In A Musical
Chiara Miller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Gage Martinez - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University
Best Production of an Opera
HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Oklahoma City University
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cara Oates - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacob Henry - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Cassie Magrath - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cassie Magrath - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Favorite Local Theatre
Oklahoma City University
