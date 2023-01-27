Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Inua Ellams - EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT - Oklahoma City Reperatory Theatre
Runners-Up: MOIPEI - FROM THE LAND OF THE LION TO THE BIG APPLE - Blue Strawberry Cabaret
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Vincent Sandoval - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: AmyReynolds Reed - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre, Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Patrick Towne & Sarah Royse - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: E.B. Brooks - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Jeffrey Meek - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Jeffery Meek - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Kristy Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Ashley Wells - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School, Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Michael Baron & Ashley Wells - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Patrick Towne - RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial, Casey Kassal - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co.
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: DISANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, ANASTASIA - Memorial High School
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Fabian Garcia - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Kennedy Nichols, Elizabeth Joos - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Andrew Himes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre, Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: David Andrew Rogers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Aubrey Ross - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Wes Singleton - ANASTASIA (NON-EQUITY) - Memorial High School, Reagan Casteel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Musical
Winner: DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: CHILDREN OF EDEN - Oklahoma City University, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box, EAT SLAY LEAVE - 3rd Act Theatre Company, THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Shaun Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Talyn Nolan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond, Emilee Stubbs - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater, Jamard Richardson - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Joe Kelley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Nemorial High School
Runners-Up: Jonathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Julian Ibarra as Ned - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Best Play
Winner: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial, LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera
Runners-Up: NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE - The Yale Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Shawn Irish - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School, Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre, Brett Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Corey Ray - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Abigail Templer - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Brett Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre, Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Spencer Battiest - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: Ella Latham - LEGALLY BONDE - Kismet, Baylee Fitzgerald as Heather Mcnamara - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Thomas Olsen - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: David Burkhart - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co.
Runners-Up: Delaney Horton - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre, Wil Rogers - HONKY - The Vanguart, Caleb McLaren as Tommy - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: NEWSIES - Lyric Thelma Gaylord Academy
Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater, LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet, THE LION KING JR - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
Runners-Up: The Pollard Theatre, Poteet Theatre, 3rd Act Theatre Company