Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Inua Ellams - EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT - Oklahoma City Reperatory Theatre



Runners-Up: MOIPEI - FROM THE LAND OF THE LION TO THE BIG APPLE - Blue Strawberry Cabaret

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Vincent Sandoval - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: AmyReynolds Reed - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre, Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Patrick Towne & Sarah Royse - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: E.B. Brooks - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Jeffrey Meek - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Jeffery Meek - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Kristy Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Ashley Wells - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School, Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Michael Baron & Ashley Wells - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Patrick Towne - RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial, Casey Kassal - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co.

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: DISANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, ANASTASIA - Memorial High School

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Fabian Garcia - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Kennedy Nichols, Elizabeth Joos - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Andrew Himes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre, Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: David Andrew Rogers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Aubrey Ross - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Wes Singleton - ANASTASIA (NON-EQUITY) - Memorial High School, Reagan Casteel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Musical

Winner: DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: CHILDREN OF EDEN - Oklahoma City University, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box, EAT SLAY LEAVE - 3rd Act Theatre Company, THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Shaun Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Talyn Nolan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond, Emilee Stubbs - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater, Jamard Richardson - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Joe Kelley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Nemorial High School



Runners-Up: Jonathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Julian Ibarra as Ned - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Best Play

Winner: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial, LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera



Runners-Up: NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE - The Yale Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Shawn Irish - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School, Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre, Brett Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Corey Ray - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Abigail Templer - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University, Brett Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre, Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Spencer Battiest - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: Ella Latham - LEGALLY BONDE - Kismet, Baylee Fitzgerald as Heather Mcnamara - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre, Thomas Olsen - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: David Burkhart - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co.



Runners-Up: Delaney Horton - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre, Wil Rogers - HONKY - The Vanguart, Caleb McLaren as Tommy - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: NEWSIES - Lyric Thelma Gaylord Academy



Runners-Up: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater, LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet, THE LION KING JR - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma



Runners-Up: The Pollard Theatre, Poteet Theatre, 3rd Act Theatre Company