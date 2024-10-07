WILD IN WICHITA Comes to World Stage Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wild in Wichita by Lina Gallegos is coming to World Stage Theatre Company next year. Performances run February 14-23, 2025.

Wild in Wichita is a heartfelt Latino comedy about finding love in the golden years in the strangest of places – Kansas! Watch the sparks fly when an elegant Puerto Rican woman and an irreverent Mexican caballero find themselves stuck together as the only Spanish speakers in a nursing home in Wichita, Kansas. Laughs run wild in this loving, Spanglish comedy for the whole family.

