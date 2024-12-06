WAITRESS Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waitress is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in February. Performances will run February 12, 2025 - March 2, 2025.

A playful and soulful score by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspires boundless joy in this Broadway smash hit. Where Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and an abusive marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

With a quirky crew of best friends and coworkers by her side, Jenna bakes a new life, one pound of butter, sugar, and flour at a time. Experience this pop musical phenomenon, presented in promotional collaboration with The Plaza District’s award-winning sweet eatery, PIE JUNKIE!

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More