VIDEO: OKC Rep Pays Final Tribute To 25th Anniversary Of Oklahoma City Bombing

Due to the strong response we received about the radio broadcast of The Oklahoma City Project in commemoration of the Oklahoma City bombing's 25th anniversary, OKC Rep is sharing the full audio of The Oklahoma City Project, along with a heartfelt interview with Rick Allen Lippert about his personal experience with the bombing, his participation in The Oklahoma City Project and the similarities we can draw from that experience and the current i??pandemic crisis.

The audio version allows the audience to experience the true stories of survivors, family members and first responders in a very personal way.





