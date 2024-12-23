Theatre Tulsa Launches Campaign to Sustain Through 103rd Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tulsa is calling on the community to help secure its future as it wraps up another year of delivering arts and education to the region.

With a history spanning 102 years, Theatre Tulsa produces 10 community-driven productions each season, educates hundreds of young performers through its Theatre Tulsa Academy, and sets the standard for musical theatre in the region.

The organization has also expanded its operations by repurposing a retail space on Peoria Avenue into two studios and a state-of-the-art costume shop. These facilities not only enhanced Theatre Tulsa's own programming but have provided a shared resource for other performance groups and classes across the city.

Despite these successes, there have been financial challenges so, as part of its end-of-year campaign, Theatre Tulsa is appealing to donors to help close the funding gap. Supporters can learn more at theatretulsa.org or make tax-deductible contributions online at givebutter.com/TT2024GIFT or by mail at P.O. Box 995, Tulsa, OK 74101.

The campaign aims to sustain Theatre Tulsa's role as a cornerstone of the city's cultural landscape and ensure the continuation of its impactful arts programming for generations to come.

