The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Hosts Lucas Ross and Sugar Free Allstars For Family Series

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts invites its youngest patrons to the Center for the latest concert in its popular Family Series on Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature Oklahoma actor and comedian Lucas Ross followed by the Sugar Free Allstars duo. The Center's Family Series welcomes all ages for fun-filled song and laughter from some of the state's most memorable performers.

"The McKnight Center is delighted to host Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars as part of our new Family Series," said Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director of The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. "Bringing performances to everyone, especially our youngest patrons, instills in them an appreciation for music and arts early on. We are grateful to have seasoned professionals like Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars who will add enjoyable, family-friendly entertainment to the stage."

Lucas Ross is an award-winning performer and a storytelling Deering Banjo artist from Minco, Okla. Ross has won a national Emmy for on-air performance, five local Emmy awards and was awarded "Best Comedy Actor" at the National Independent Television Festival for multi-character performances in "Lazy Circles" an Oklahoma-based comedy.

The Sugar Free Allstars, made up of Chris "Boom!" Wiser and Rob "Dr. Rock" Martin, perform high-energy songs through a blended ensemble of blues, New Orleans funk and gospel. The duo has had multiple #1 hits on SiriusXM radio's "Kid's Place Live" and have won National Parenting Publication Awards (NAPPA) Gold Award, Parent's Choice Silver Award. One of the group's songs was included in the 2011 Grammy winning Best Children's Album, "All About Bullies Big and Small."

The performances are not part of the Center's subscription package but remain reasonably priced to encourage family-wide involvement. Tickets are $7.50 and will be sold in pods of 1, 2, 3 or 4 tickets, with 6 feet of distance between each pod. Larger seating pods are available upon request for families and groups that have been sheltering together. More information about the show can be found here.

The concert will be simulcast to the Center's outdoor plaza, which features a 32-foot LED wall and an advanced speaker system. The plaza also features socially distanced seating pods that can accommodate one to four guests. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs to enjoy the concert comfortably outside. Please contact the Box Office to request a larger pod; requests must be made at least 72 hours prior to the show.