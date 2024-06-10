THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to OKC Rep in November

Performances will run November 7-17th, 2024.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to OKC Rep in November
The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse is headed to the OKC Rep in November. Directed by Alice Reagan, performances will run November 7-17th, 2024.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally woke teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. This hit play was written by Larissa FastHorse, making her the first Native American woman playwright produced on Broadway.




