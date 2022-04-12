SOUTH PACIFIC is Coming to The McKnight Center

The McKnight Center in Stillwater, Okla. will host back-to-back showings of Broadway classic, South Pacific, a tale of love transcending the harsh realities of war and prejudice centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, the performance shares music alongside an inspiring story. The performances will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Performance Hall.

"South Pacific is a classic award-winning Broadway musical that has been entertaining audiences for years. These performances are sure to captivate our audiences with some of the most beautiful music ever composed, woven in with an inspiring story cherished across the world," said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "Each song is built purposefully to coexist with this timeless classic. We can't wait to share the gripping love story."

This breathtaking new production is based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 book, "Tales of the South Pacific," and features music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. South Pacific was the second-longest-running musical in Broadway history, after Oklahoma!. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto thanks to songs like "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" and "Some Enchanted Evening." This Broadway performance and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses are ready to take you to Bali Ha'i.

Tickets and more information can be found at mcknightcenter.org or by calling (405) 744-9999.

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Face masks are recommended for these events. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here.