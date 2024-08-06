Regional Premiere of WAITRESS Comes to Theatre Tulsa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tulsa will present the regional premiere of the hit musical “Waitress,” featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song").

“Waitress” follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon her dream of opening her own pie shop. However, a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna summons the secret ingredient she's been missing all along — courage.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, the musical was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson.

New York-based director and Oklahoma native Liz Bealko, who directed Theatre Tulsa's groundbreaking all-female production of “1776” in 2023, will lead this production. “It has felt like a homecoming to work with the creatives at TheatreTulsa again,” Bealko said.

Bealko has assembled a cast of more than 20 local performers from the Tulsa area. “The well is not dry when it comes to the talent that lives in this city,” Bealko said. “The actors in 'Waitress' exude intelligence, resilience, empathy, and copious amounts of talent that can rival professionals in New York.”

Theatre Tulsa was specially selected to mount this production of “Waitress.” Executive Director Travis Guillory said, “It's a huge honor and responsibility to be making the regional premiere of this musical. 'Waitress' is one of the hottest titles to come off of Broadway in recent years, and we have assembled such a fantastic team and cast to bring this powerful show to life for Oklahoma audiences.”

This production will also feature a live six-piece band on stage to elevate the performance.

Tickets for "Waitress" are now on sale through the TulsaPerforming Arts Center box office. Performances will be held at the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theatre from Sept. 7 through Sept. 21. For tickets, contact the box office at tulsapac.com or call 918-596-7111.

For more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402, or email info@theatretulsa.org.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More