REEFER MADNESS Comes to Theatre Tulsa Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reefer Madness will be added to the 102nd season lineup at Theatre Tulsa. Performances run November 8-10.

Inspired by the 1936 propaganda film that wildly exaggerated the dangers of marijuana, this campy and satirical musical takes audiences on a hilarious journey into the absurd. Follow the story of clean-cut teens as they’re pulled into the chaotic world of reefer, with mayhem, madness, and lots of laughs along the way.

With its over-the-top humor, catchy musical numbers, and a tongue-in-cheek tone, Reefer Madness is bound to be a fan favorite. Whether you’re a lover of cult classics or just looking for a fun night out, this show is sure to entertain!

Note: This production has been precast with a talented group of performers who are ready to bring this wild story to life.

Book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney Music by Dan Studney Lyrics by Kevin Murphy.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More