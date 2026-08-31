Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Return to The McKnight Center in October
The New Orleans ensemble will return to Stillwater following its 2020 McKnight Center debut for a performance on October 9.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band will return to The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University on Friday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will mark the New Orleans ensemble's return to Stillwater following its McKnight Center debut in 2020.
For more than 65 years, Preservation Hall Jazz Band has carried forward the musical traditions of New Orleans while continuing to explore new directions within the form. The ensemble's music draws from the range of cultures and musical influences that have converged in the Crescent City across generations.
“The energy and joy of New Orleans music are impossible to replicate, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings that spirit to every performance,” said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director.
“At their debut performance in Stillwater they led the audience in a second-line-style parade throughout the hall, and we are delighted to welcome them back to The McKnight Center for another memorable evening.”
Preservation Hall Jazz Band has performed at venues and festivals around the world and has shared the stage with artists including Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, the Grateful Dead, Beck and Foo Fighters.
Performance Details
Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform Friday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Tickets are on sale now.
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