Painted Sky Opera Postpones May Production But Pays Cast and Crew in Advance

Painted Sky Opera has announced it is postponing its May production. However, the company is paying the cast and crew early and in advance.

The company was originally set to perform its 2019-20 season closer from May 14-17, but the performance was cancelled due to the health crisis. The program was set to feature the Oklahoma premiere of Service Provider by Christopher Weiss, along with La Serva Padrona by Giovanni Pergolesi.

However, the Civic Center Foundation announced March 15 that the Civic Center will be closed until further notice.

In a video, seen below, Rob Glaubitz, Painted Sky co-founder and artistic director, announced that the May production will be postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.

Glaubitz also revealed that the performers, musicians, artistic and technical staff will all be paid the full amount in their contracts. The money will even be sent to them early "to help with any bills or anything that they might have as the result of being out of other work."





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories

More Hot Stories For You