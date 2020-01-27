Oklahoma Shakespeare Will Open the 2020 Season with ROMEO AND JULIET

Many romantic tragedies - like the "Love Story" of Oliver Barrett IV and Jennifer Cavalleri in the 1970 film of the same name - have legions of loyal fans. None more so, however, than the most iconic story of ill-fated love of all time, "Romeo and Juliet."

Indeed, more than 400 years after William Shakespeare wrote the tragedy about young lovers caught in the crossfire of their warring families, it remains one of his most popular and widely produced plays.

And it's perhaps more relevant today than ever, according to Oklahoma Shakespeare's Executive/ Artistic Director Kathryn McGill. That relevance helped McGill decide that "Romeo and Juliet" should be the first show of the 36th season.

"With its themes of class and power, there is something very present-day and accessible about this play. We're very much fractured in the U.S. right now. People are living with intense, unyielding loyalty to their causes," said McGill. "I wanted to revisit 'Romeo and Juliet' because it speaks so directly to today. Rather than just theoretical foes, audiences will probably recognize members of both houses, Montague and Capulet."

"They're our idols, our neighbors, civil servants and the media. What Shakespeare is writing about is the danger of a society given over to blind tribalism, set against the story of a besotted couple with a boundless sense of joy," explained McGill..

That joy will be short-lived, however, as the corrosive enmity between the Montague and Capulet families has turned even their servants against each other. Only after Romeo and Juliet's forbidden union ends in both their deaths do the families agree to end their bloody feud.

Among the cast are Equity Actor Hal Kohlman as Friar Laurence, Bryan Lewis as Romeo, Nikki Mar as Juliet, Michael Page as Lord Capulet and Mariah Warren as Lady Capulet. Renee Krapff plays the Nurse and Marcus Popoff plays Tybalt. Rounding out the cast are Allie Alexander as Mercutio, Kevin Cook as Benvolio, Paxton Kliewer as Paris, Heath Jones Jr. as the Prince and Josiah Brooks as Lord Montague.

"Romeo and Juliet" is directed by Kris Kuss, costumes are by Lloyd Cracknell, lighting design by Rebekah Garrett and property design by Catherine Pitt.





